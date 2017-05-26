For the can’t-make-this-up file, Hillary Clinton suffered a coughing fit during her big commencement address at her alma mater Wellesley earlier this afternoon:

Full video here where the 2016 losing candidate asked for a lozenge and blamed allergies for her condition:

As you recall, Hillary was plagued by coughing fits during the 2016 campaign:

Hopefully now that she has so much free time on her hands, she can finally see an allergist and get some much needed relief.

***