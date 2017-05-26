Shhh…

This might go against just a few of Donald Trump’s promises during the campaign:

State Department quietly lifts refugee limit, which could nearly double number of people admitted. @GardinerHarris https://t.co/67nocHN7c8 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 27, 2017

They said if we voted for Bush/Rubio/Cruz the number of refugees allowed into America would skyrocket and they were right!

Take a bow Trumpers. https://t.co/mNNgcB7KP5 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 27, 2017

They’ll be vetted though, right?

Good move, but Trump admin used to claim there was no way to properly vet these refugees for terror connections. What changed? https://t.co/hwdnvEHSQv — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) May 27, 2017

Blame Ivanka?

How long before a story appears that this was all Ivanka's wonderful influence in the Trump @WhiteHouse https://t.co/HlNkktQ2ds — Raju Narisetti (@raju) May 27, 2017

Maybe the new refugees will pay for the wall?

Oh well, at least he built The Wall. https://t.co/iKeFF9Q5VF — jon gabriel (@exjon) May 27, 2017

Exit question: Did anyone tell Trump yet?

***