During Hillary Clinton’s commencement address at her alma mater Wellesley today, the 2016 loser took a shot at President Donald Trump by attempting to compare him to former President Richard Nixon. But she made one glaring error, which we’re sure you’ll spot:

Hillary jabs Trump while discussing the Nixon era: "…a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment" pic.twitter.com/YmoFHpxj3J — Axios (@axios) May 26, 2017

Yep, Nixon was never impeached, but we do know someone else she might know who holds that honor:

Fact Check: Unlike Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon was never impeached. #TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/YFm2coRBvX — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 26, 2017

Anyway, Hillary’s history lesson had super-fan Peter Daou all fired up:

Whoa. Hillary just took a HARD shot at Trump, talking about a president who was impeached for obstruction of justice. #Wellesley2017 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 26, 2017

Whoops. Daou aimed for Trump, but hit Bill Clinton by accident:

Pretty sure that was her husband. https://t.co/y0nSEuLwBc — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

Wellesley grads reportedly cheered Hillary’s history error, which has us wondering what exactly did they study the past 4 years?

WATCH: Wellesley grads erupt in cheers when Hillary Clinton cites Nixon’s impeachment to bash Trump https://t.co/YOpf52FnnM pic.twitter.com/sSbdLhZ9kc — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 26, 2017

Transcript here:

Hillary Clinton's full comment about Nixon's presidency ending in disgrace after he fired the person running the investigation into him pic.twitter.com/FHcf7d9Qdt — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 26, 2017

And MSM accounts are glowingly tweeting Hillary’s dig, but not correcting her like they do for Trump.

Using the MSM style guide for chyrons, shouldn’t this headline be, “Hillary Clinton brings up Richard Nixon’s impeachment (he wasn’t):

Hillary Clinton brings up Richard Nixon's impeachment and obstruction of justice during her commencement speech https://t.co/yBebDuRNjj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 26, 2017

Or this headline from the NYT. If Hillary “recalled Nixon’s impeachment,” should we question if she has memory issues?

Hillary Clinton pointedly recalled Nixon’s impeachment under obstruction of justice charges to Wellesley graduates https://t.co/04RXIvrF0h — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) May 26, 2017

Bret Baier awards her 2 out of 3:

2 of 3 .."eventually end in disgrace w/ his impeachment for obstruction of justice" -problem-Nixon was never impeached- he resigned before — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 26, 2017

That’s good enough for a Clinton, but as we’ve seen, not a Trump.

