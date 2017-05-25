Texas just gets more awesome every day:
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon https://t.co/gguDToaj8G pic.twitter.com/5S8mNH6DdU
— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 25, 2017
Helicopter hunting of the hogs is already allowed and legislators think the balloons will offer a quieter, more stable platform:
"Hot air balloons are quieter and offer a more stable shooting platform." https://t.co/zbcIbCIGpM
— Mike McFeely (@MikeMcFeelyWDAY) May 25, 2017
Sign us up!
This is the future our founders intended https://t.co/50HD9DeIX3
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) May 25, 2017
It's about damn time. https://t.co/1tnM01uwaw
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) May 25, 2017
This is the most Texas story ever. https://t.co/k38rmFaNL4
— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) May 25, 2017
And here’s one of our favorite tweeters, Justice Don Willett, with his take:
There will be political re-pork-cussions. Perhaps a vote of no [ba]confidence. https://t.co/J9mMkvj0vb
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) May 25, 2017
Hey, we laughed.
***