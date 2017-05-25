Oh my. Did President Donald Trump finally meet his match in the handshake department? Could be.

Here’s French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump shaking hands at today’s NATO summit. It certainly doesn’t look like Trump won this battle:

Trending

Pool reporter Phil Rucker writes that “each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening”:

Video here:

Earlier in Trump’s trip, he lost a handshake battle to the leader of Tajikistan as well:

More analysis from the MSM:

Now let’s see if Macron’s little game will affect U.S.–France relations. Stay tuned…

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: handshakeMacronTrump