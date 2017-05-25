Macron plays the Trump handshake game well. Looks like POTUS wanted to disengage at one point but French president gripped tight https://t.co/V45Ko2vumE — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 25, 2017

Oh my. Did President Donald Trump finally meet his match in the handshake department? Could be.

Here’s French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump shaking hands at today’s NATO summit. It certainly doesn’t look like Trump won this battle:

WH pool report noted the "intensity" and length of the @realDonaldTrump @EmmanuelMacron handshake today. pic.twitter.com/fyZcIPiFhU — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 25, 2017

President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels. pic.twitter.com/aCijfgS6OZ — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) May 25, 2017

Macron's handshake looks intense pic.twitter.com/6stLPxwISZ — Gary He (@garyhe) May 25, 2017

Best thing about this is not the handshake itself but Macron acting like it's totally normal 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/nE15KO84yt — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) May 25, 2017

Pool reporter Phil Rucker writes that “each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening”:

Oh my. White House pooler @PhilipRucker's view of the Trump – Macron handshake in Brussels: knuckles turned white and faces tightened. pic.twitter.com/z16dpIfWhb — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2017

Video here:

Trump – Macron 's very long handshake pic.twitter.com/mgtyTk9jd8 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 25, 2017

Earlier in Trump’s trip, he lost a handshake battle to the leader of Tajikistan as well:

Aw, poor Donald Trump lost the 'alpha male handshake' game to the president of Tajikistan. Sad! https://t.co/FxsVcNXnnf pic.twitter.com/xf0yekBFTM — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) May 24, 2017

More analysis from the MSM:

This was quite the handshake!

Trump reaches 1st.

They grip so tight their knuckles go white. Trump tries to let go but Macron squeezes. https://t.co/CgrufBndTj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 25, 2017

Colleague's description of Trump-Macron handshake. Quite something.. pic.twitter.com/KI7DAb382C — Piers Scholfield (@inglesi) May 25, 2017

Look at this picture and tell me who won this handshake pic.twitter.com/nSBkTv87et — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 25, 2017

It seems that every world leader has been practicing how to deal with the Trump "I will dominate you" handshake. — Meredith Hindley (@CapitolClio) May 25, 2017

Now let’s see if Macron’s little game will affect U.S.–France relations. Stay tuned…

