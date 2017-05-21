President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today and for some reason, all 3 of them had to touch this glowing orb in order to activate the center’s terrorism-fighting abilities.

Video from the Washington Post:

Although many on Twitter were confused as the picture of the 3 leaders touching the orb made its way around the internet:

i still haven't seen anyone in my timeline tell me what is actually happening here tho pic.twitter.com/Aea04BC5ua — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 21, 2017

And, or course, people turned the image into a meme with hilarious captions and photoshops. Here are some of the funnier ones we’ve seen:

I haven't been able to catch up on the news but I know there is no way Trump touched the Glowing Orb of Global Islamic Dominance. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 21, 2017

"Elites scoff, but in the working class suburbs of Grand Rapids voters are glad Trump is practicing orb magic with Arab dictators." — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 21, 2017

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."

Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n — Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017

WILL THE ORB MAKE A #TWINPEAKS APPEARANCE DO WE KNOW? pic.twitter.com/aA2Qby1Ve0 — William J. Simmons (@WJ_Simmons) May 21, 2017

"If, together, we hold the orb, it will tell us our greatest foe… "It's speaking! I hear it! "It's…it's the aide who allowed this photo." pic.twitter.com/pj67JWbtwO — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 21, 2017

You vs. the Orb she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/74hGHDNtxk — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) May 21, 2017

This is Riyadh HOT101.5's version of a Touch the Truck contest. Last one touching the orb wins it, and 25 million barrels of crude oil. pic.twitter.com/kI0yOe8blM — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) May 21, 2017

The orb is on Orion's Belt pic.twitter.com/znksl2LLMr — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) May 21, 2017

***