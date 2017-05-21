President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today and for some reason, all 3 of them had to touch this glowing orb in order to activate the center’s terrorism-fighting abilities.
@KingSalman and @POTUS inaugurate The Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. #RiyadhSummit pic.twitter.com/do6cFL7wBW
— Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) May 21, 2017
Video from the Washington Post:
Although many on Twitter were confused as the picture of the 3 leaders touching the orb made its way around the internet:
i still haven't seen anyone in my timeline tell me what is actually happening here tho pic.twitter.com/Aea04BC5ua
— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 21, 2017
And, or course, people turned the image into a meme with hilarious captions and photoshops. Here are some of the funnier ones we’ve seen:
"find…the…hobbit…" pic.twitter.com/8saqDbl5Nh
— darth:™ (@darth) May 21, 2017
I haven't been able to catch up on the news but I know there is no way Trump touched the Glowing Orb of Global Islamic Dominance.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 21, 2017
"Elites scoff, but in the working class suburbs of Grand Rapids voters are glad Trump is practicing orb magic with Arab dictators."
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 21, 2017
Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."
Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n
— Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017
WILL THE ORB MAKE A #TWINPEAKS APPEARANCE DO WE KNOW? pic.twitter.com/aA2Qby1Ve0
— William J. Simmons (@WJ_Simmons) May 21, 2017
"If, together, we hold the orb, it will tell us our greatest foe…
"It's speaking! I hear it!
"It's…it's the aide who allowed this photo." pic.twitter.com/pj67JWbtwO
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 21, 2017
You vs. the Orb she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/74hGHDNtxk
— Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) May 21, 2017
This is Riyadh HOT101.5's version of a Touch the Truck contest. Last one touching the orb wins it, and 25 million barrels of crude oil. pic.twitter.com/kI0yOe8blM
— Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) May 21, 2017
The orb is on Orion's Belt pic.twitter.com/znksl2LLMr
— Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) May 21, 2017
— RINO Pundit (@RINOPundit) May 21, 2017
***