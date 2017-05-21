President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today and for some reason, all 3 of them had to touch this glowing orb in order to activate the center’s terrorism-fighting abilities.

Video from the Washington Post:

Although many on Twitter were confused as the picture of the 3 leaders touching the orb made its way around the internet:

And, or course, people turned the image into a meme with hilarious captions and photoshops. Here are some of the funnier ones we’ve seen:

***

