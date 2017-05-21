Don’t blame Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for the $1 trillion spending bill. Meet the new Trump whisperer, John Boehner:

According to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, who is quoting anonymous “associates” of the former Speaker of the House, Reince Priebus reportedly asked Boehner to help convince the president not to veto the $1 trillion bill. In other words, Trump had it right until Priebus stepped in:

So, how’s that swamp draining coming along?

