Don’t blame Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for the $1 trillion spending bill. Meet the new Trump whisperer, John Boehner:

Scoop: Trump wanted to veto bill to keep government open, Priebus brought in John Boehner to sell him on ithttps://t.co/zsjdwc0Mui — Axios (@axios) May 21, 2017

According to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, who is quoting anonymous “associates” of the former Speaker of the House, Reince Priebus reportedly asked Boehner to help convince the president not to veto the $1 trillion bill. In other words, Trump had it right until Priebus stepped in:

Trump was right, Boehner was wrong, Reince was wrong. https://t.co/3uOusqUmix — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 21, 2017

He should have gone with his gut https://t.co/3uOusqUmix — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 21, 2017

So, how’s that swamp draining coming along?

***