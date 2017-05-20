In case you missed it, last week was proclaimed as “Police Week” here in America:

And this is what the White House looked like on “Police Officers Memorial Day” on May 15:

Trending

So, what did the White House look like last year when Barack Obama was president?

Yep! We covered it last year. Check out the photo:

You can just add this to the reasons why Trump won:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #PoliceWeekObamaTrump