In case you missed it, last week was proclaimed as “Police Week” here in America:
"President Donald J. Trump Proclaims 5/14/2017 through 5/20/2017 as #PoliceWeek"
Proclamation➡️https://t.co/oS8IfHz3xA#ThankACop #LESM pic.twitter.com/r5n8EfMCI0
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2017
And this is what the White House looked like on “Police Officers Memorial Day” on May 15:
.@Potus & I are honored to light @WhiteHouse blue tonight, in honor #PeaceOfficersMemorialDay. Thank u to law enforcement for your service! pic.twitter.com/dRHlt2l1rQ
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2017
So, what did the White House look like last year when Barack Obama was president?
We had to do this w/blue flashlights last year at Obama WH. @bboinc14 @johncardillo @CRTV .
Tonight, Trump WH did it right! #bluelivematter https://t.co/fIJHnFwixd
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 16, 2017
Yep! We covered it last year. Check out the photo:
Michelle Malkin, John Cardillo and Cameron Gray help turn the White House blue to honor fallen police officers https://t.co/hXn3loH44h
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2016
You can just add this to the reasons why Trump won:
Last year @michellemalkin, @Cameron_Gray, @odonnell_r, and I had to do what Obama wouldn't.
This year @POTUS did it properly. #PoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/gCdPSfDfiC
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 17, 2017
***