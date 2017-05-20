In case you missed it, last week was proclaimed as “Police Week” here in America:

And this is what the White House looked like on “Police Officers Memorial Day” on May 15:

.@Potus & I are honored to light @WhiteHouse blue tonight, in honor #PeaceOfficersMemorialDay. Thank u to law enforcement for your service! pic.twitter.com/dRHlt2l1rQ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2017

So, what did the White House look like last year when Barack Obama was president?

Yep! We covered it last year. Check out the photo:

Michelle Malkin, John Cardillo and Cameron Gray help turn the White House blue to honor fallen police officers https://t.co/hXn3loH44h — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2016

You can just add this to the reasons why Trump won:

