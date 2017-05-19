Welcome to Riyadh, Mr. President — the Las Vegas of the Middle East?

RIYADH — The entire side panel of the Ritz Carlton here has shifted to a screen of the USA flag. (Think Bellagio in Vegas.) #POTUSAbroad — Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) May 19, 2017

Some photos of what will greet the leader of the free world once he lands:

The exterior of Trump's hotel in Riyadh tonight, via @JenniferJJacobs. pic.twitter.com/elMWXGHHW1 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 19, 2017

We've arrived at the palatial Ritz hotel in Riyadh where Trump will be staying. Very Vegas. But with some extra exterior lighting. pic.twitter.com/9Xibrezo2w — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 19, 2017

Incredible welcome for @POTUS in Riyadh when he arrives – billboards/red white blue lights everywhere. #potusabroad pic.twitter.com/0kmdlhNzOp — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) May 19, 2017