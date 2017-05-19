And now we have a 5th major news story this evening on Trump and the Russians, this one from CNN alleging that U.S. intercepts of Russian communications have the Russians “bragging” about their relationship with Michael Flynn:
Breaking: Russians believed they would be able to use Michael Flynn to influence Pres. Trump & his advisors, multiple sources tell #CNN
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 20, 2017
CNN: Intercepted communications show Russians believed they would be able to use Flynn to influence Trump and his advisers.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 20, 2017
Watch:
First on CNN: Russian officials bragged they could use Michael Flynn to influence Donald Trump, sources say https://t.co/xZKpbwDxMU
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 20, 2017
More here:
@CNN Five bylines on this story: @GloriaBorger, @PamelaBrownCNN, @JimSciutto, @Marshall_Cohen, @EricLichtblau https://t.co/Kv0DiAC5oq
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 20, 2017
***
Related:
4th bombshell of the night? CNN reports WH now researching impeachment procedures, just in case https://t.co/rxoUfl3j21
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 19, 2017