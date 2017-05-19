And now we have a 5th major news story this evening on Trump and the Russians, this one from CNN alleging that U.S. intercepts of Russian communications have the Russians “bragging” about their relationship with Michael Flynn:

Breaking: Russians believed they would be able to use Michael Flynn to influence Pres. Trump & his advisors, multiple sources tell #CNN — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 20, 2017

CNN: Intercepted communications show Russians believed they would be able to use Flynn to influence Trump and his advisers. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 20, 2017

Watch:

First on CNN: Russian officials bragged they could use Michael Flynn to influence Donald Trump, sources say https://t.co/xZKpbwDxMU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 20, 2017

More here:

