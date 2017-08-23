Hillary Clinton’s book “What Happened” will be released this year, and among the big revelations will be that she was creeped out by Donald Trump:

Hillary Clinton: 'My Skin Crawled' at the Sight of Donald Trump During the Campaign https://t.co/7PfzCewRwN pic.twitter.com/rrA34aEFFR — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 23, 2017

Hillary Clinton says "my skin crawled" during the second presidential debate with Donald Trump https://t.co/GvbOUBJVOS pic.twitter.com/a8DIeeYp0a — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017

Well, first of all:

And America preferred him to you. What does that say about you? https://t.co/OeoJgLRBe3 — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 23, 2017

Ha! We don’t expect to see that level of introspection in “What Happened.”

Trust me, we felt the same way about you. https://t.co/CNlzKIRWbq — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 23, 2017

Oh Hillary, you make it so easy sometimes.

Now you know how White House interns felt when you lived there. https://t.co/7pIMxoKYYj — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) August 23, 2017

Democrats running in 2018 felt a similar sensation as they realized Hillary Clinton is not going away. https://t.co/qYkEbUnaq8 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 23, 2017

Never forget…she and her team wanted to run against Trump. And she still blew it. https://t.co/rPvfexaeWM — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 23, 2017

One more question:

How about when she went to his wedding? https://t.co/YGXVurx2mV — Angela Lee Morabito (@Bear2theRight) August 23, 2017

Did it crawl when you went to his 2005 wedding? https://t.co/AV7IId6Tj4 — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) August 23, 2017

Ouch!