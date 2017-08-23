Outside President Trump’s speech last night in Phoenix, the police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, and in at least one case, a protester took a launched beanbag in a most uncomfortable area:

WATCH: Anti-Trump protester in Phoenix takes a police bean bag to the ‘gonads’ https://t.co/W5K0xKpQyJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2017

While much of the focus was on the guy who was hit, Ben Shapiro noticed what the person who came to provide assistance to his comrade was wearing:

The most underrated part of the Antifa guy taking a beanbag to the balls video is the dude in the Kaepernick jersey helping him. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 23, 2017

I didn't even notice, but now it makes the clip 100x more hilarious. — Mike Koch (@mkoch227) August 23, 2017

Yep, #7 to the rescue:

Protester kicks smoke bomb at police, gets hit in the gonads with non-lethal round (bean bag not rubber bullet) #azfamily #TrumpRallyPhoenix pic.twitter.com/x8BS1g4TQS — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) August 23, 2017

Mockery fuse = LIT:

I told you Kaepernick can be a good backup — Ed Rooney (@Pspice07) August 23, 2017

Of course he was on the bench until there was an injury. — Justin ن (@Potamoose) August 23, 2017

@DickFattums most underrated tweet of 2017😂😂😂 — andrew (@Andrewisrules) August 23, 2017

That's the most help that Kaepernick has been to any team. Way to go for him. — Dónall mac Cuarta (@dmaccuarta) August 23, 2017

I'm just glad Kaep Jersey guy didn't toss it back Tear gas is bad enough without throwing a pick-6 https://t.co/umDXLTxkrO — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) August 23, 2017

Kaepernick finally got some playing time https://t.co/o34SbWnnK2 — Conner Hogue (@HogueCM) August 23, 2017