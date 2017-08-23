Outside President Trump’s speech last night in Phoenix, the police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, and in at least one case, a protester took a launched beanbag in a most uncomfortable area:

While much of the focus was on the guy who was hit, Ben Shapiro noticed what the person who came to provide assistance to his comrade was wearing:

Yep, #7 to the rescue:

Mockery fuse = LIT:

