An arrest has been made after a man was spotted planting a device near a Confederate monument in Houston:

BREAKING: Federal prosecutors: Man arrested after attempting to plant explosives at Confederate statue in Houston park. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2017

JUST IN: Suspect arrested and charged over alleged plot to bomb Confederate monument in Houston, US Justice Dept. says – @NBCNightlyNews — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) August 21, 2017

NEW: FBI, ATF, Houston Police swarm street near Museum District https://t.co/EYfop0LIHB — St. John B. Smith (@stjbs) August 21, 2017

Andrew Schneck, 25, is in custody & charged for attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) August 21, 2017

From the Houston Chonicle:

Andrew Schneck, 25, who was released from probation early last year after being convicted in 2015 of storing explosives, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez said in a statement Monday. Schneck was arrested Saturday night after a Houston park ranger spotted him kneeling in bushes in front of the Dowling monument in the park, Martinez said.

Apparently one man didn’t want to wait for local government to decide what to do with the monument and instead tried to take the matter into his own hands.

Alleged would-be confederate monument bomber in Houston started drinking nitroglycerine when approached by cops https://t.co/YybZ38m1QX — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 21, 2017

