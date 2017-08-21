An arrest has been made after a man was spotted planting a device near a Confederate monument in Houston:

From the Houston Chonicle:

Andrew Schneck, 25, who was released from probation early last year after being convicted in 2015 of storing explosives, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez said in a statement Monday.

Schneck was arrested Saturday night after a Houston park ranger spotted him kneeling in bushes in front of the Dowling monument in the park, Martinez said.

Apparently one man didn’t want to wait for local government to decide what to do with the monument and instead tried to take the matter into his own hands.

