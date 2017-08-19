Newsweek really got The Resistance motivated this week with this bit of information:

Trump is just six Senate votes away from impeachment. And Republicans are deserting him fast | Opinion https://t.co/XTF22FPn22 pic.twitter.com/jOerihVzyE — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 17, 2017

Actress Debra Messing is among those encouraged:

Holdin' out for six heroes… https://t.co/9wL4g47tHZ — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 19, 2017

Er, there are some problems with Newsweek’s attempt to give hope to The Resistance:

House impeaches… — S Nogg (@SNogg3) August 19, 2017

theres over 100 needed in the house. and the house is the one that has act first. https://t.co/5pPuPXh9th — landsnark. (@conjja) August 19, 2017

The senate doesnt impeach, it convicts. The house impeaches. — Larry Anglin (@LarryAnglin) August 18, 2017

It takes the House dummy https://t.co/kZREERJzSN — Vareck Bridges (@Gray_Wolfs76) August 18, 2017

Impeachment occurs in the US House of Representatives. Not the US Senate. Perhaps you should study Clinton's impeachment#FakeNewsMedia — AJ #RaysUP (@AJDorsey) August 19, 2017

As for the Newsweek teaser: