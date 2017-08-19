Michael Moore was joined by Keith Olbermann at his Broadway show to effectively double the amount of “Resistance” on the stage:
Thanks to Michael @MMFlint Moore for having me back on "Terms Of My Surrender" last night. This appropriately priced show has a Matinee at 2 pic.twitter.com/ibvRqmQhnx
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 19, 2017
It’s Donald Trump’s biggest nightmare — or maybe everybody’s:
Sweet dreams. pic.twitter.com/MLlJod5ORA
— BT (@back_ttys) August 19, 2017
Olbermann associating with Michael Moore makes you appear even nuttier that ever.
— Don Stanfill (@DonStanfill) August 19, 2017