The events that unfolded in Charlottesville last weekend have caused some Confederate monuments to come down, and now we’ve reached the point where even Civil War battle re-enactments and surrounding events aren’t going forward:

Civil War Weekend in the City of Manassas Canceled for Aug. 25-27. Please see the message from the City below: pic.twitter.com/B6hvQTyHh1 — Manassas VA (@CityofManassas) August 18, 2017

JUST IN: Officials in Manassas are canceling an upcoming Civil War Weekend planned for later this month. https://t.co/NtIfv6WVdy — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) August 18, 2017

It’s come to this:

Guessing that future Civil War reenactments are going to be problematic/cancelled https://t.co/QMLC3hQTrL — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 18, 2017

Recreating an actual historical battle won't exacerbate the situation. Not having the weekend exacerbates the situation — Chris VZ (@Sparty_VZ) August 18, 2017

Ridiculous. The Left wins by shutting down every single thing they disagree with…we are being shut down by a bunch of cry babies. https://t.co/lmK8FiPC64 — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) August 18, 2017

OK, I think this is going a tad too far. https://t.co/UgDtTyFBHi — Bob Zuhlke (@No4StratFanatic) August 18, 2017