As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal deleted a Facebook post in which she expressed a “hope” that President Trump would be assassinated:

The Secret Service is looking into it. Among those who thought the state senator crossed the line were some Missouri Democrats such as U.S Sen. Claire McCaskill and U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay:

Chappelle-Nadal, however, remains defiant:

After you’ve expressed hope for a person’s assassination, the “let’s respect each other” card loses its value:

Stay tuned.

Update:

