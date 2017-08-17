As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal deleted a Facebook post in which she expressed a “hope” that President Trump would be assassinated:

Update: Claire McCaskill among Dems calling for Mo. state senator's resignation after 'hope' for Trump assassination https://t.co/Sqie1bnWPi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2017

The Secret Service is looking into it. Among those who thought the state senator crossed the line were some Missouri Democrats such as U.S Sen. Claire McCaskill and U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay:

Missouri Dems call on state senator to resign after Facebook post hoping for Trump's assassination https://t.co/8YaSzNDcsI — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) August 18, 2017

Chappelle-Nadal, however, remains defiant:

I am not resigning. When POC are respected by this WH & they are willing to do real work, I'll sit down with them. People are traumatized! https://t.co/rmsL4pQSTg — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 18, 2017

After you’ve expressed hope for a person’s assassination, the “let’s respect each other” card loses its value:

Why should anyone sit down with you?!? You called for violence. https://t.co/0pjhjn45si — Kathleen (@katnandu) August 18, 2017

Respect is EARNED.

Acting like entitled brats, calling for the assassination of @POTUS & throwing tantrums (aka riots) doesn't earn respect. https://t.co/npNDcKI426 — Mandi (@MissMandi00) August 18, 2017

Girl stop lying, ain't nobody traumatized #dramaqueen. You are just trying to seek sympathy to cover your ass. https://t.co/gJIMGjQjpG — cruisingchick (@cruisingchick23) August 18, 2017

Then why did you delete your post, coward? Afraid to stand behind it? https://t.co/5i0yG1ygMx — Acosta's Tantrum™😭 (@EF517_V2) August 18, 2017

Forget resigning – how about arrested, indicted and thrown behind bars for incitement. A so-called "lawmaker" breaking the law. Enough. https://t.co/JsdulQvp3W — Peter (@Cincinnatussc) August 18, 2017

We demand you be held accountable for your threat to POTUS. You're a disgrace to public office and the people you represent. https://t.co/SbOlAvHcHv — Texas Mary (@RaisedbyTexans2) August 18, 2017

You claim Trump is a disgrace to the office. You just hoped for a MURDER which would tear this country apart. RESIGN. https://t.co/2tOaMZeE42 — Jack Torrance (@JackETorrance) August 18, 2017

Your call for our POTUS to be assassinated is a call to hate, violence & murder. You will not be allowed to rationalize your gross behavior https://t.co/iQKyg2jKyx — Jane L (@SunnyJL52) August 18, 2017

Stay tuned.

Update: