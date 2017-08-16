President Trump ended a couple of White House economic advisory councils after many business & union leaders left due to disagreement with his handling of the events in Charlottesville, Va.:

BREAKING: Trump disbands two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on Charlottesville protest. https://t.co/WdSZNnFOJc — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) August 16, 2017

Both groups were reportedly on verge of disbanding as executives issue statements criticizing the president. https://t.co/bAazQIrvVi — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 16, 2017

Facing multiple CEO resignations, Pres pulls the plug on his business councils. https://t.co/2UywTDEMhH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 16, 2017

Here’s the president’s tweet saying the councils were ending:

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trump as recent as yesterday indicated the councils would press forward.

"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place," — Trump yesterday https://t.co/jZ6c6WW0pn — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) August 16, 2017