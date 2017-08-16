President Trump ended a couple of White House economic advisory councils after many business & union leaders left due to disagreement with his handling of the events in Charlottesville, Va.:
BREAKING: Trump disbands two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on Charlottesville protest. https://t.co/WdSZNnFOJc
— Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) August 16, 2017
Both groups were reportedly on verge of disbanding as executives issue statements criticizing the president. https://t.co/bAazQIrvVi
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 16, 2017
Facing multiple CEO resignations, Pres pulls the plug on his business councils. https://t.co/2UywTDEMhH
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 16, 2017
Here’s the president’s tweet saying the councils were ending:
Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017
Trump as recent as yesterday indicated the councils would press forward.
"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place," — Trump yesterday https://t.co/jZ6c6WW0pn
— Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) August 16, 2017
Can't quit Trump's council if there isn't one. https://t.co/nQdygjfrk7
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 16, 2017