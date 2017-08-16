Here’s a little bit of news about Vice President Pence:
Just in: VP Pence ending his international trip early, coming home tomorrow
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 16, 2017
With VP Pence canceling events this weekend, he will no longer be attending Koch network event with hundreds of GOP activists in Va.
— Tarini Parti (@tparti) August 16, 2017
What’s that all about? DeRay McKesson tossed out a theory for The Resistance to wring their hands over:
Pence can't wait for Trump to get impeached or resign and Trump finally realized it. Pence is getting reined in. https://t.co/U2leVQxCmO
— deray mckesson (@deray) August 16, 2017
That should get the Resistance rumor mill churning, but according to the Trump administration, this is the reason:
JUST IN: Pres Trump & VP Pence will meet with the National Security Team Friday at Camp David to discuss South Asia strategy, per @PressSec
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) August 16, 2017