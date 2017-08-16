Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson revealed in a post encouraging people to “be neighborly” that his home had been vandalized recently:

Many saw a good lesson in Carson’s story:

But CNN’s national political reporter ironically smelled “fake news”:

Would the immediate media reaction have been the same if the claim came from an African American Democrat? *Eye roll*

Surely the MSM will begin fact checking Carson’s story faster than they started digging into “if you like your plan you can keep it.”

