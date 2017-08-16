Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson revealed in a post encouraging people to “be neighborly” that his home had been vandalized recently:

Ben Carson says in a statement that his home in Virginia was recently vandalized with anti-Trump rhetoric pic.twitter.com/E8lbNzshdG — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) August 16, 2017

Many saw a good lesson in Carson’s story:

The kicker is why I like to remind myself that no one is irredeemable. Not you or me or anyone else. https://t.co/h2FSsKYaOm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 16, 2017

Not that I needed one, but a reminder of why I love #BenCarson https://t.co/VDOL4G9ITF — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 16, 2017

Loved the way Dr. Carson took the high road and didn't give into hate. — Robert Teague (@roteague) August 16, 2017

But CNN’s national political reporter ironically smelled “fake news”:

This Ben Carson anecdote is worth a fact-check….. https://t.co/CvJSDSkfxW — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) August 16, 2017

Would the immediate media reaction have been the same if the claim came from an African American Democrat? *Eye roll*

Are you calling him a liar? — @EyeOnFreedom (@EyeOnFreedom) August 16, 2017

No I'm not. I just have followup questions. Was the vandalism reported? Who was the neighbor who put up the Confederate flag? https://t.co/YTB1ldPK25 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) August 16, 2017

Surely the MSM will begin fact checking Carson’s story faster than they started digging into “if you like your plan you can keep it.”