Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson revealed in a post encouraging people to “be neighborly” that his home had been vandalized recently:
Ben Carson says in a statement that his home in Virginia was recently vandalized with anti-Trump rhetoric pic.twitter.com/E8lbNzshdG
— Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) August 16, 2017
Many saw a good lesson in Carson’s story:
The kicker is why I like to remind myself that no one is irredeemable. Not you or me or anyone else. https://t.co/h2FSsKYaOm
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 16, 2017
Not that I needed one, but a reminder of why I love #BenCarson https://t.co/VDOL4G9ITF
— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 16, 2017
Loved the way Dr. Carson took the high road and didn't give into hate.
— Robert Teague (@roteague) August 16, 2017
But CNN’s national political reporter ironically smelled “fake news”:
This Ben Carson anecdote is worth a fact-check….. https://t.co/CvJSDSkfxW
— Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) August 16, 2017
Would the immediate media reaction have been the same if the claim came from an African American Democrat? *Eye roll*
Are you calling him a liar?
— @EyeOnFreedom (@EyeOnFreedom) August 16, 2017
No I'm not. I just have followup questions. Was the vandalism reported? Who was the neighbor who put up the Confederate flag? https://t.co/YTB1ldPK25
— Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) August 16, 2017
Surely the MSM will begin fact checking Carson’s story faster than they started digging into “if you like your plan you can keep it.”
It was a classy statement from a classy guy. Leave it at that and don't bother his neighbors looking for "confirmation"
— @EyeOnFreedom (@EyeOnFreedom) August 16, 2017