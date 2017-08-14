Senator Bernie Sanders’ Twitter account was spotted deleting a tweet earlier:

Here’s what was deleted:

Trending

And this tweet replaced @SenSanders’ deleted one. The attached video appears to be the same but the tweet’s wording is entirely different:

Was somebody in Bernie HQ a little troubled by the wording? A temporary pang of self-awareness perhaps?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #CharlottesvilleAlexandriaBernie SandersDonald Trump