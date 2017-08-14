Senator Bernie Sanders’ Twitter account was spotted deleting a tweet earlier:

Here’s what was deleted:

And this tweet replaced @SenSanders’ deleted one. The attached video appears to be the same but the tweet’s wording is entirely different:

The message President Trump sent out to racists and Neo-Nazis all over the country this past weekend is this is okay. pic.twitter.com/k7o161yzuU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 14, 2017

Was somebody in Bernie HQ a little troubled by the wording? A temporary pang of self-awareness perhaps?