As Twitchy told you on Sunday, New York Times reporter Eric Lipton took a shot at Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz for denouncing the white supremacist attack in Charlottesville, Va. Lipton speculated that Cruz and Rubio had ulterior motives:

Sorry to be cynical, but most of all Rubio and Ted Cruz to me seem mostly to be doing a tremendous job of posturing for 2020. — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) August 13, 2017

Cruz took that allegation apart with surgical precision:

Gosh, you're right. Because Nazis & the Klan have such love for Cuban-Americans. If only we worked for a paper that shilled for Stalin…. https://t.co/PBsFqauXq2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 14, 2017

Ouch! So it’s confirmed:

Add the NYT to the list of publications @tedcruz owns. https://t.co/qeVIuItPZu — Dan (@danieltobin) August 14, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.

And Lenin too. Plus their persistence to achieve "perfection" of socialism that oppressed your family in Cuba and mine in Lithuania. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 14, 2017

Rekt — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2017

Epic ownership right there. https://t.co/3zfCCFphYQ — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) August 14, 2017

Oh shit.

Ted Cruz is going to own all media at this rate https://t.co/dxzOReq8V8 — Bruce Newman (@BruceNV) August 14, 2017

I'll add this to your Wikipedia section on "property" https://t.co/cUi5nH9gwu — Bill (@thatbillokeefe) August 14, 2017

Ted Cruz obliterates snooty NY Times reporter … BRAVO. https://t.co/PEycZYE1X2 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) August 14, 2017

Ted Cruz undefeated twitter smackdown champion. https://t.co/ad4wWxervF — Kayla (@VixenRogue) August 14, 2017

Eric Lipton works for Deadspin now. https://t.co/YsuY9IPwLs — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) August 14, 2017

Owned by Ted Cruz: Deadspin and New York Times. Who's next? https://t.co/T4opDn3ZBd — Taylor Dawson (@tay_dawson) August 14, 2017

Stay tuned!