As Twitchy told you on Sunday, New York Times reporter Eric Lipton took a shot at Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz for denouncing the white supremacist attack in Charlottesville, Va. Lipton speculated that Cruz and Rubio had ulterior motives:
Sorry to be cynical, but most of all Rubio and Ted Cruz to me seem mostly to be doing a tremendous job of posturing for 2020.
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) August 13, 2017
Cruz took that allegation apart with surgical precision:
Gosh, you're right. Because Nazis & the Klan have such love for Cuban-Americans. If only we worked for a paper that shilled for Stalin…. https://t.co/PBsFqauXq2
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 14, 2017
