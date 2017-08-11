North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to threaten Guam and other places, but perhaps the New York Times is trying to take the islanders’ minds off that threat by scaring them with something else:
Oh @nytimes, you really are something else. pic.twitter.com/YViVVHI5Jn
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 11, 2017
What’s a greater threat to Guam? North Korea, or climate change? https://t.co/bPuBrFULC5
— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) August 11, 2017
NOT unexpectedly!
NYT – “Shit, everyone’s talking about real news. Quick change the narrative to climate change before someone notices!”
— H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) August 11, 2017
So in a way is the Times saying the island is approaching a “tipping point”?
The NYT went full @RepHankJohnson on Guam https://t.co/sBq2mC1xyd https://t.co/zMBGeTCRcN
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 11, 2017
Don't forget the constant threat of it tipping over, @nytimes. https://t.co/uzWQXFHKA8
— Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) August 11, 2017
Desperate times for the NYT
— Dont F With Texas (@T_PartyInfantry) August 11, 2017
OH… NYT… never change. pic.twitter.com/ViPHYUEooP
— Susan_Wright (@SweetieWalker) August 11, 2017
Question: which one occurs faster, nuclear blast or climate change? Asking for a friend.
— Mike Sexton (@VoteMikeSexton) August 11, 2017
A mugger has a gun to my head, sure, but let's talk about my cholesterol. https://t.co/49UWsXuUN3
— Five O'Clock Charlie (@dennisgaunt) August 11, 2017
After they cooked the recent climate article they can't help themselves. https://t.co/wFI6IpiXhT
— Joshua A. (@GiveUsTruthNow) August 11, 2017
Beyond parody: the NYT actually ran a story titled, "North Korea Aside, Guam Faces Another Threat: Climate Change." https://t.co/yR70ZvZa28
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 11, 2017