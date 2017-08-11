Well this should be fun to watch:

Obama to reemerge in the fall, help rebuild Democratic Party https://t.co/ScXiT9lGze pic.twitter.com/7Se0DORCl1 — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2017

Hey, why is everybody laughing?

You mean the same Democratic Party that his presidency utterly destroyed? https://t.co/bWDyzeY7mi — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 11, 2017

He's the reason it needs rebuilding. Lol. — Macklin, Burt (@Gilly011) August 11, 2017

Arsonist to reemerge in the fall. Help rebuild building he torched to the ground https://t.co/fOBZQ983RK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 11, 2017

Good luck with that, Dems.

Isn't that irony.

Helping rebuild something that he destroyed.

Twitter is phenomenal. https://t.co/By2mcsr2ji — ✩chiℓℓ✩ (@chiIIum) August 11, 2017

You said it:

Under Obama, the Democratic Party lost +1,000 seats nationally on every conceivable level https://t.co/3IZtq4fJV0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2017

*Doesn't include WV Gov. Jim Justice, who switched without an election. — Rob Smith (@Pr1vate_Hud50n) August 11, 2017

FACT: Under Obama the Democrats lost 1,042 state & federal posts, congressional & state legislative seats, governorships & the presidency. https://t.co/d7FAYsDjwv — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 11, 2017

Same guy that lost over 1,000 Democrat legislative seats nationwide and control of Congress under his Presidency? https://t.co/siMnm1JgMb — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) August 11, 2017

How can he rebuild it when he TORE it DOWN..how stupid is this — Joe Walsh (@jwtimekeep) August 11, 2017

"I shall rebuild what I have destroyed." https://t.co/M5oQO1AStv — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 11, 2017

This is like hiring Godzilla to rebuild the city he just flattened. https://t.co/DEzlMuLsJu — Chris Stamper (@CStamper_) August 11, 2017

This is just as funny as Hillary Clinton dreaming to become a preacher 😂 — Brandon Noce (@Noce82) August 11, 2017