According to former Attorney General Eric Holder, there’s just no way this happened:

And yet it did happen:

Trending

Via Fox News:

A Virginia college student was sentenced this week to 100 days incarceration for submitting fraudulent voter registration forms listing the names of dead people and other faulty information for a political organization connected to the Democratic Party.
[…]
Spieles, a student at James Madison University, worked as a staffer for Harrisonburg Votes — a group affiliated with the Democratic Party — and was paid to register voters in the area during the weeks leading up to the 2016 election. Spieles’ job was to register as many voters as possible; he reported to Democratic campaign headquarters in Harrisonburg, Va., according to the DOJ.

Surprised? Probably not:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDemocratseric holder