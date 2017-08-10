According to former Attorney General Eric Holder, there’s just no way this happened:

Why do dead voters prefer Democrats? Must be that whole cradle-to-grave thing. pic.twitter.com/LRWfgB4EAd — Joel Engel (@joelengel) August 10, 2017

And yet it did happen:

College student gets 100 days in slammer for registering dead voters for Dems – via @brookefoxnews https://t.co/mgdyuX4Cjx — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) August 10, 2017

Via Fox News:

A Virginia college student was sentenced this week to 100 days incarceration for submitting fraudulent voter registration forms listing the names of dead people and other faulty information for a political organization connected to the Democratic Party.

[…]

Spieles, a student at James Madison University, worked as a staffer for Harrisonburg Votes — a group affiliated with the Democratic Party — and was paid to register voters in the area during the weeks leading up to the 2016 election. Spieles’ job was to register as many voters as possible; he reported to Democratic campaign headquarters in Harrisonburg, Va., according to the DOJ.

Surprised? Probably not:

Dems say there are no voter irregularities. I'll bet this isn't the only one. https://t.co/pEAF60fcoq — Richard G Priem (@RPriemUSA) August 10, 2017

Should be 100 days for every dead voter registered. — Everyday American (@NormasNook1) August 10, 2017