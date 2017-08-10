The annual progressive convention Netroots begins today, and the participant in an upcoming seminar has sparked more than a few belly laughs:

Well good luck with that, Dems!

Will Netroots’ “how to win back the White House” course be led by Hillary Clinton?

Ouch!

In fairness, the seminar could be informative for Dems running next year if done right:

