The annual progressive convention Netroots begins today, and the participant in an upcoming seminar has sparked more than a few belly laughs:

Jon Ossoff will be leading a panel discussion at Netroots on Saturday about winning the 2018 midterm elections pic.twitter.com/uRcJwZyJHR — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) August 10, 2017

Jon Ossoff is the only guy on the website for his Netroots panel without a biography https://t.co/ddnVuljUu5 pic.twitter.com/zf6U4UvrGA — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 10, 2017

Well good luck with that, Dems!

I can't stop laughing about Jon Ossoff teaching Dems how to win elections https://t.co/hcsA0MkxRn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 10, 2017

Will Netroots’ “how to win back the White House” course be led by Hillary Clinton?

Here's a couple other things @ossoff "left on the field"… – a congressional seat

– $30 million

– the ability to vote for himself — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 10, 2017

LOL — hopefully it includes the suggestion of running candidates who actually live in their own districts https://t.co/778A7RBok7 — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) August 10, 2017

So does this mean @ossoff is the leader of the Democratic Party? You just can't make this stuff up https://t.co/rWs5oUjwb0 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 10, 2017

FWIW, Democrats spent $30 million for him to win (He didn't). https://t.co/neS90az6oB — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 10, 2017

Learn from the pros! Sign up for Ryan Leaf Quarterback Camphttps://t.co/dv3m9PQq7e — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 10, 2017

Is the title of the panel "How to win donors and lose elections?" — Mountain2Mountain (@Mountain2M) August 10, 2017

Panel on How to Win Led by Loser https://t.co/2ngiUTFIXS — Razor (@hale_razor) August 10, 2017

Martha Coakley was unavailable. https://t.co/q7kv2FQtAl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 10, 2017

Ouch!

In fairness, the seminar could be informative for Dems running next year if done right: