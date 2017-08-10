The annual progressive convention Netroots begins today, and the participant in an upcoming seminar has sparked more than a few belly laughs:
Jon Ossoff will be leading a panel discussion at Netroots on Saturday about winning the 2018 midterm elections pic.twitter.com/uRcJwZyJHR
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) August 10, 2017
Jon Ossoff is the only guy on the website for his Netroots panel without a biography https://t.co/ddnVuljUu5 pic.twitter.com/zf6U4UvrGA
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 10, 2017
Well good luck with that, Dems!
I can't stop laughing about Jon Ossoff teaching Dems how to win elections https://t.co/hcsA0MkxRn
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 10, 2017
Will Netroots’ “how to win back the White House” course be led by Hillary Clinton?
Here's a couple other things @ossoff "left on the field"…
– a congressional seat
– $30 million
– the ability to vote for himself
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 10, 2017
LOL — hopefully it includes the suggestion of running candidates who actually live in their own districts https://t.co/778A7RBok7
— Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) August 10, 2017
So does this mean @ossoff is the leader of the Democratic Party? You just can't make this stuff up https://t.co/rWs5oUjwb0
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 10, 2017
FWIW, Democrats spent $30 million for him to win (He didn't). https://t.co/neS90az6oB
— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 10, 2017
Learn from the pros! Sign up for Ryan Leaf Quarterback Camphttps://t.co/dv3m9PQq7e
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 10, 2017
Is the title of the panel "How to win donors and lose elections?"
— Mountain2Mountain (@Mountain2M) August 10, 2017
Panel on How to Win Led by Loser https://t.co/2ngiUTFIXS
— Razor (@hale_razor) August 10, 2017
Martha Coakley was unavailable. https://t.co/q7kv2FQtAl
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 10, 2017
Ouch!
In fairness, the seminar could be informative for Dems running next year if done right:
"You know the stuff I did? Yeah, don't do that." https://t.co/zY3k1ucU4W
— neontaster (@neontaster) August 10, 2017