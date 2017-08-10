The threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been ratcheting up in recent days and weeks, and President Trump has promised “fire and fury” if NK attacks the US, its interests or allies. Among the places Kim Jong-un has threatened: Guam and Hawaii:

Trending

In response, dozens of congressional Democrats have slammed the rhetoric — Trump’s rhetoric:

NOT unexpectedly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGuamhawaiikim jong unNorth Korea