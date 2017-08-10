The threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been ratcheting up in recent days and weeks, and President Trump has promised “fire and fury” if NK attacks the US, its interests or allies. Among the places Kim Jong-un has threatened: Guam and Hawaii:

North Korea considers firing four missiles at Guam. pic.twitter.com/2croC3u0lg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2017

Hawaii is preparing in case of a North Korea attack. Experts say you have about 15 min. to take cover after a launch https://t.co/Mrq3iU69jP pic.twitter.com/L4ibhloAZ0 — CNN (@CNN) August 10, 2017

In response, dozens of congressional Democrats have slammed the rhetoric — Trump’s rhetoric:

60+ lawmakers sign a letter to Tillerson rejecting Trump's "irresponsible and dangerous" statements on North Korea. (via @RepJohnConyers) pic.twitter.com/NjFbu4BDat — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 10, 2017

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 MORE THAN 60 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS REJECT @REALDONALDTRUMP'S STATEMENTS ON #NORTHKOREA 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1I2W12n9vY — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) August 10, 2017

NOT unexpectedly.