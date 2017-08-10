NRA-TV host and 2nd Amendment advocate Colion Noir has taken his share of ridiculous accusations from the gun grabber crowd, and he’s also got to deal with this kind of crap:

Noir fired back:

And KEPT firing back:

Trending

A defense for Noir quickly formed. INCOMING:

OUCH!

Amazing, isn’t it? Also, Noir’s critic actually engaged in a self-inflicted beclowning:

Backfire alert!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentColion Noirgun grabbersNRA