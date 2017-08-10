NRA-TV host and 2nd Amendment advocate Colion Noir has taken his share of ridiculous accusations from the gun grabber crowd, and he’s also got to deal with this kind of crap:

Yeah but don't assume you aren't being used for their own alterior motives. — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) August 10, 2017

What are these ulterior motives? https://t.co/590yVlWs2l — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) August 10, 2017

You're their token black guy. That isn't to say you're not good at what you do–I love your vids. But you are the token minority in that env — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) August 10, 2017

Noir fired back:

I'm a token b/c I'm black? So if I were white I'd just be a good advocate? https://t.co/8QF2ry5sEW — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) August 10, 2017

And KEPT firing back:

It doesn't perpetuate division. It promotes conversation about realities of our society. It only divides those too insecure for the convo — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) August 10, 2017

Lol You just called me a token simply for being a blk 2A advocate w/ the NRA. You're full of it man https://t.co/IqRZK8alIc — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) August 10, 2017

No I described you as the token in light of your talents in an environment dominated by white Americans. Let's not get it twisted. — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) August 10, 2017

Why does my race even need to be brought up if u can acknowledge my merit? You're shaking my hand while stabbing me in the back. https://t.co/rvW8KgzIEW — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) August 10, 2017

Mr. Noir trys his best to level the playing field but I can assure you. Most black gun owners don't feel like they belong in the NRA — Wilbert Allen (@Will_Windu) August 10, 2017

Operative word is "feel". I didn't feel I'd belong at my first idpa Comp I went & I was wrong. Get rejected 1st then say u don't belong https://t.co/ynCSn4qT3P — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) August 10, 2017

There is no winning to be had. If we are going to talk about sensitive issues then let's talk about them. We all have to open up and talk. — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) August 10, 2017

Dude you called me a token and you want play the victim card b/c I wasinsulted by your insult. Talk about mental gymnastics. https://t.co/VvbsyciGu4 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) August 10, 2017

A defense for Noir quickly formed. INCOMING:

'You know better.' Oh no, no you didn't. Go ahead, white guy, tell the black guy what else he should and shouldn't believe. https://t.co/Ng5Q3uRtfU — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 10, 2017

Don't care about who believes what. I do care about facts and how they are spun around. Adult convos require discussion of sensitive issues. — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) August 10, 2017

You're a sanctimonious prick who talks down to people. White guy. https://t.co/XdmsCPQZ3C — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 10, 2017

OUCH!

if majority-white groups are inclusive to blacks, those blacks who join them are called "tokens." you cannot win. https://t.co/IO9EY2YYbg — Tassia Grover (@TassiaGrover) August 10, 2017

Amazing, isn’t it? Also, Noir’s critic actually engaged in a self-inflicted beclowning:

Wait, you're actually saying he knows better than to think He's a good & talented advocate for what he believes in bc he is BLACK? #SitDown™ — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 10, 2017

Backfire alert!

there is no appeasing these people. — chad dukes (@chaddukes) August 10, 2017

Man, just because you’re black? Absurd. No one looked at me weird cuz Im a Jew. You do KICKASS WORK. Screw what everyone says. U inspire. — Yehuda Remer (@YehudaRemer) August 10, 2017