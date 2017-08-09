The anti-Trump effort has just gotten larger, thanks to some protesters and an air compressor:
It appears some protesters have inflated this behind the White House. pic.twitter.com/TduZC591BK
BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA
But there’s a buzzkill for The Resistance:
guys he's not even home https://t.co/cUPTymE2yL
Do they know he's not home? https://t.co/9Vc6QcmtNb
Too bad he is not there to hate it.
Did they think it through?
I don't think calling Trump a chicken is the smartest move right now. https://t.co/XMMkgMSGmo
Given the recent political escalations, I'm not entirely convinced we should be goading Trump by calling him a chicken, Just sayin'. https://t.co/4Kk0hLeaWC
Ha!
So brave. This is just like what the #Resistance did in WW2. https://t.co/2x61FcNtx3
