The anti-Trump effort has just gotten larger, thanks to some protesters and an air compressor:

It appears some protesters have inflated this behind the White House. pic.twitter.com/TduZC591BK — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) August 9, 2017

BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 9, 2017

But there’s a buzzkill for The Resistance:

guys he's not even home https://t.co/cUPTymE2yL — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) August 9, 2017

Do they know he's not home? https://t.co/9Vc6QcmtNb — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) August 9, 2017

Too bad he is not there to hate it. — Allison Carter (@allisoncarter) August 9, 2017

Did they think it through?

I don't think calling Trump a chicken is the smartest move right now. https://t.co/XMMkgMSGmo — neontaster (@neontaster) August 9, 2017

Given the recent political escalations, I'm not entirely convinced we should be goading Trump by calling him a chicken, Just sayin'. https://t.co/4Kk0hLeaWC — SofiaRune (@sofiarune) August 9, 2017

Ha!