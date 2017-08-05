A verified “civil rights activist” had offered this deep thought about questioning somebody who’s a scientist:

If you are not a scientist, and you disagree with a scientist about science, it's actually not a disagreement. You're just wrong. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 4, 2017

Apparently it was considered t-shirt worthy:

Hey! Now you can get this on a T-shirt, tote bag, mug, or sticker AND support your fav civil rights activist (me!) 💕 https://t.co/FfouUeDrMy — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 4, 2017

But upon further counseling, something changed:

Hey y'all—Based on feedback from scientists I'm retracting. I'm not going to delete the tweet bc I don't do that but consider this retracted https://t.co/kNxz0zxt1p — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 5, 2017

We were going to suggest that anybody who bought the original t-shirt retract the statement by turning the shirt inside-out, but there’s apparently no need for that:

P.S. how are the t-shirts selling?

P.P.S. do you think your retraction will be spread as fast as your original tweet? Hint: no — tom (@drumphinator) August 5, 2017

1. Haven't sold any

2. I've no control over what goes viral but yeah, it's unlikely. I tweeted retraction both as reply to OP + new 1 though — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 5, 2017

“Science” can be fun!

Hey y'all there's this logical fallacy called "appeal to authority" and she just learned about it. — Good Dog, Blue. (@sasimmons) August 5, 2017

So the only one that can convince you that a scientist is not always right is another scientist? pic.twitter.com/vEbPTiDTtx — aBrickNtheWally (@goin2tupelo) August 5, 2017

You need to delete the tweet and were wrong to discourage free speech with an elitist and patronizing statement — BoxerTheHorse (@wakeupthefarm) August 5, 2017

can I get the retraction on a t shirt? — Shteve (@SteveBlogs1) August 5, 2017

Oof.