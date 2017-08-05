A verified “civil rights activist” had offered this deep thought about questioning somebody who’s a scientist:
If you are not a scientist, and you disagree with a scientist about science, it's actually not a disagreement. You're just wrong.
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 4, 2017
Apparently it was considered t-shirt worthy:
Hey! Now you can get this on a T-shirt, tote bag, mug, or sticker AND support your fav civil rights activist (me!) 💕 https://t.co/FfouUeDrMy
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 4, 2017
But upon further counseling, something changed:
Hey y'all—Based on feedback from scientists I'm retracting. I'm not going to delete the tweet bc I don't do that but consider this retracted https://t.co/kNxz0zxt1p
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 5, 2017
We were going to suggest that anybody who bought the original t-shirt retract the statement by turning the shirt inside-out, but there’s apparently no need for that:
1. Haven't sold any
2. I've no control over what goes viral but yeah, it's unlikely. I tweeted retraction both as reply to OP + new 1 though
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 5, 2017
“Science” can be fun!
