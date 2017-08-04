The question of the day:

Q: "Should I spend $60,000 per year to send my child to Harvard?" A: 👇 https://t.co/S1MveRlRlw — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) August 4, 2017

Trump-triggered Harvard Prof. Laurence Tribe seems to be among The Resistance who have a problem with the WH adviser Stephen Miller. A big problem:

RETWEET if you agree.. Our tax money should not be paying for Stephen Miller who represents nothing but bigotry, racism & xenophobia. pic.twitter.com/dCEu3Xfboi — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 3, 2017

There should be a law barring the payment of federal funds to non-humans. No further filters needed to expel Miller from the federal payroll https://t.co/wfnppAp6fC — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 3, 2017

“Non human”? Seriously?

The Left will never stray from its roots of deciding who is and isn't a human. https://t.co/FDdw4kBthx — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 4, 2017

Disgusting.

The blue check Leftist Clergy thinks right wing Jews are "non humans" https://t.co/Gcrm8UvSXg — Jake Bradford (@jake_bradford_1) August 4, 2017

Non-humans? You mean like…Untermenschen? Do you really want to go there? https://t.co/OYs2acKQz5 — John Schindler (@20committee) August 4, 2017

There should be a law barring the payment of federal funds to universities ignoring the 1st A. No further filters needed to expel them. https://t.co/gAUvXgsAIb — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) August 4, 2017

1930s Nazis saying subhumans = evil

2010s Harvard Jews saying non-humans = righteous https://t.co/wuHOHmiP2B — 28Sherman (@28ShermanSOBL1) August 4, 2017

I find what has happened to Tribe genuinely sad. https://t.co/46oGvZWchI — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 4, 2017

This isn't the discourse of an opposition that seeks to persuade. https://t.co/tn1MdTT9nB — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) August 4, 2017

"Deplorable". "Irredeemable." Now "Not even human". Is everybody paying attention here? ⬇️ https://t.co/Hga49BpPXz — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 4, 2017

This man teaches at Harvard https://t.co/G48CnGFJzA — Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) August 4, 2017

It's appalling that anyone–right or left–would refer to a person you disagree with politically as a "non-human." Don't stoop to that level https://t.co/BWMjWEuPWO — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 4, 2017

By calling a human being non-human, you've drifted too far toward fascism despite your liberalism. Don't let the trumpists do that to you. — Global Weirding (@GlobalWeirding) August 3, 2017

How ironic. Too bad Tribe can’t see it.