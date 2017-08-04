The question of the day:
Q: "Should I spend $60,000 per year to send my child to Harvard?"
— Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) August 4, 2017
Trump-triggered Harvard Prof. Laurence Tribe seems to be among The Resistance who have a problem with the WH adviser Stephen Miller. A big problem:
Our tax money should not be paying for Stephen Miller who represents nothing but bigotry, racism & xenophobia. pic.twitter.com/dCEu3Xfboi
— The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 3, 2017
There should be a law barring the payment of federal funds to non-humans. No further filters needed to expel Miller from the federal payroll https://t.co/wfnppAp6fC
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 3, 2017
“Non human”? Seriously?
The Left will never stray from its roots of deciding who is and isn't a human. https://t.co/FDdw4kBthx
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 4, 2017
Disgusting.
The blue check Leftist Clergy thinks right wing Jews are "non humans" https://t.co/Gcrm8UvSXg
— Jake Bradford (@jake_bradford_1) August 4, 2017
Non-humans? You mean like…Untermenschen? Do you really want to go there? https://t.co/OYs2acKQz5
— John Schindler (@20committee) August 4, 2017
There should be a law barring the payment of federal funds to universities ignoring the 1st A. No further filters needed to expel them. https://t.co/gAUvXgsAIb
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) August 4, 2017
1930s Nazis saying subhumans = evil
2010s Harvard Jews saying non-humans = righteous https://t.co/wuHOHmiP2B
— 28Sherman (@28ShermanSOBL1) August 4, 2017
I find what has happened to Tribe genuinely sad. https://t.co/46oGvZWchI
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 4, 2017
This isn't the discourse of an opposition that seeks to persuade. https://t.co/tn1MdTT9nB
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) August 4, 2017
"Deplorable". "Irredeemable."
Now "Not even human".
Is everybody paying attention here? ⬇️ https://t.co/Hga49BpPXz
— Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 4, 2017
This man teaches at Harvard https://t.co/G48CnGFJzA
— Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) August 4, 2017
It's appalling that anyone–right or left–would refer to a person you disagree with politically as a "non-human." Don't stoop to that level https://t.co/BWMjWEuPWO
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 4, 2017
By calling a human being non-human, you've drifted too far toward fascism despite your liberalism. Don't let the trumpists do that to you.
— Global Weirding (@GlobalWeirding) August 3, 2017
How ironic. Too bad Tribe can’t see it.