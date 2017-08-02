Lawyer Lisa Bloom represents Kathy Griffin, and she also has a clear dislike of Donald Trump and his administration:

After discriminating against LGBTs, Muslims & immigrants, Trump wants DOJ civil rights lawyers to protect whites. https://t.co/6xikC7PLAR — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

Remember that the majority of Trump voters think discrimination against white people is more prevalent than against black folks. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

According to Bloom, a group of people does not need to be included under the equal rights umbrella:

I'm a civil rights lawyer. Every day my team fights real civil rights battles for women, people of color, LGBT folks. Whites? Please. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

Trump is exactly the white supremacist he showed himself to be during the campaign. Now our tax dollars will defend white rights. Hideous. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

Wait, what?

Lisa doesn't believe white people have civil rights? https://t.co/DJqHNiybCF — Michael OnEbay (@MichaelPghPA) August 2, 2017

That speaks volumes.

It's disgusting to the left that white people have rights. https://t.co/aZZFElACsW — Neil Frick (@neilfrick) August 2, 2017

Defending the rights of 65% of the country is out of bounds. https://t.co/JgnoQvXZsu — The Cuck Stops Here (@klombardi551) August 2, 2017

#14A is the EQUAL protection clause. If some citizens are judged differently based on skin color, that is definitionally racist. https://t.co/71vgjDSelK — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) August 2, 2017

So you're saying you'd refuse to defend a whites civil rights? — fire on the mountain (@csham21) August 2, 2017

understand that when they say "equal rights" they mean "no rights for whites". https://t.co/iAWalF3QwQ — whalefish (@whalefishery) August 2, 2017

Hi Lisa, I'm gay, you do not represent gays! America is based on INDIVIDUAL rights, not group rights, you racist, sexist, all around bigot! https://t.co/SdXfCGGRRp — American Elephant (@AmericnElephant) August 2, 2017

This is why Trump won. https://t.co/2Rc8prhDDU — Melvyl (@melvyl) August 2, 2017

There is nothing that gets WWC votes like telling white people how much you hate them. Is that the #ABetterDeal Democrats love so much?💅🏾 https://t.co/f9I0b7CGnZ — Michael (@Michael2014abc) August 2, 2017

Good luck to the Dems if they adopt the Bloom approach in 2018 and 2020.