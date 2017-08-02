Lawyer Lisa Bloom represents Kathy Griffin, and she also has a clear dislike of Donald Trump and his administration:
After discriminating against LGBTs, Muslims & immigrants, Trump wants DOJ civil rights lawyers to protect whites. https://t.co/6xikC7PLAR
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017
Remember that the majority of Trump voters think discrimination against white people is more prevalent than against black folks.
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017
According to Bloom, a group of people does not need to be included under the equal rights umbrella:
I'm a civil rights lawyer. Every day my team fights real civil rights battles for women, people of color, LGBT folks. Whites? Please.
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017
Trump is exactly the white supremacist he showed himself to be during the campaign. Now our tax dollars will defend white rights. Hideous.
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017
Wait, what?
Lisa doesn't believe white people have civil rights? https://t.co/DJqHNiybCF
— Michael OnEbay (@MichaelPghPA) August 2, 2017
That speaks volumes.
It's disgusting to the left that white people have rights. https://t.co/aZZFElACsW
— Neil Frick (@neilfrick) August 2, 2017
Defending the rights of 65% of the country is out of bounds. https://t.co/JgnoQvXZsu
— The Cuck Stops Here (@klombardi551) August 2, 2017
#14A is the EQUAL protection clause. If some citizens are judged differently based on skin color, that is definitionally racist. https://t.co/71vgjDSelK
— Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) August 2, 2017
So you're saying you'd refuse to defend a whites civil rights?
— fire on the mountain (@csham21) August 2, 2017
understand that when they say "equal rights" they mean "no rights for whites". https://t.co/iAWalF3QwQ
— whalefish (@whalefishery) August 2, 2017
Hi Lisa, I'm gay, you do not represent gays! America is based on INDIVIDUAL rights, not group rights, you racist, sexist, all around bigot! https://t.co/SdXfCGGRRp
— American Elephant (@AmericnElephant) August 2, 2017
This is why Trump won. https://t.co/2Rc8prhDDU
— Melvyl (@melvyl) August 2, 2017
((((civil rights lawyer))))) https://t.co/gRBKYbAG2F
— ♄ Golden Gnome ☉ (@memealchemy) August 2, 2017
There is nothing that gets WWC votes like telling white people how much you hate them. Is that the #ABetterDeal Democrats love so much?💅🏾 https://t.co/f9I0b7CGnZ
— Michael (@Michael2014abc) August 2, 2017
Good luck to the Dems if they adopt the Bloom approach in 2018 and 2020.