As we reported earlier, the White House’s Stephen Miller got into a lengthy back-and-forth with CNN’s Jim Acosta. Here’s how it went:

Trump advisor Stephen Miller and CNN's Jim Acosta just got in an argument about the poem on the Statue of Liberty pic.twitter.com/WlGtL7b75v — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 2, 2017

Former WH press secretary for President George W. Bush called out Acosta for his hackery:

.@Acosta an advocate for a political point of view, not as a neutral reporter. He's not even playing the devil's advocate. This is bias. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 2, 2017

Careful, Ari, or Acosta might consider that criticism to be bad for our Democracy.

At this point, @Acosta is just the "devil" part of "devil's advocate". These are his views & he's just a pure activist at this point. https://t.co/JOAwmyFjYf — Michael (@Michael2014abc) August 2, 2017

