With the upheaval in Venezuela causing many to point to it as an example of the inevitable implosion of a socialist form of government, the Socialist Party of Great Britain tried to re-write history late last year:

Are you about to tell us “Socialism was tried in Russia” or “Look at Venezuela” etc? It has NEVER EXISTED! It comes AFTER global capitalism! pic.twitter.com/Rr1Ra0ugbE — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) November 16, 2016

That tweet got fresh attention with recent events in Venezuela:

Socialism in then USSR was responsible for demoralizing my maternal grandpa for 1.5 years in a gulag; millions also died. Socialism kills https://t.co/Mt1jdBPxIU — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 2, 2017

Brace yourselves for the response:

The USSR never had a socialist society. It was a despotic, brutal one-party state-capitalist system. https://t.co/MBRwalqKck pic.twitter.com/3t8M9Y1fWl — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) August 2, 2017

Because you can’t think “Stalin’s USSR” without thinking “capitalist system”!

Trotsky was a hedge fund manager, Stalin a property developer & the KGB ran thrift shops for the church,all together in a chocolate castle. — ChrisP biker (@bradbury639) August 2, 2017

#HeadDesk

Union of Soviet Despotic Brutal One-Party State-Capitalist Republics. The USDBOPSCR https://t.co/fu1CNpnbmj — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 2, 2017

Beginning to think a key ingredient to being a socialist is delusion. https://t.co/Uy5NQjA2XV — Dean girl (@Oenonewept) August 2, 2017

Uh-huh. I remember the old Soyuz Sovetskikh Capitalisticheskikh Respublik. https://t.co/kepuTHRVaP — Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 2, 2017

I'm starting to think @OfficialSPGB is really a parody account. It's hard to believe anybody could be this ridiculous without intent. https://t.co/HvKhXqtsLz — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) August 2, 2017

If you think the USSR operated under a "capitalist system", You don't know what the USSR was or capitalism is. https://t.co/JsNKTECa5x — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 2, 2017

This is so stupid only a card carrying member of the Socialist Party could write it. Oh. Well, that explains that. https://t.co/JsNKTECa5x — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 2, 2017

