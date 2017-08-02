What do you do when you run a meat store in Berkeley, California and protesters start to descend on your business? In this case the store decided to try and appease the protesters:

Bowing to pressure, a Berkeley butcher shop makes a deal with vegan protesters https://t.co/oJ5yEpebtI — Post Food (@WaPoFood) August 2, 2017

A sign in their window says: “Attention: Animals lives are their right. Killing them is violent and unjust, no matter how it’s done.” https://t.co/55QokfneLv — Maura Judkis (@MauraJudkis) August 2, 2017

.@LocalButchers have agreed to install a sign saying killing animals is wrong. Extortion or the right thing to do? https://t.co/5FNutNDZDq — Berkeleyside Nosh (@ebnosh) August 2, 2017

How long will that appease the protesters?

This is just sad Way to cave, @LocalButchers, and knowing these animal rights nutbags, this won’t be enough https://t.co/Iw6unBGm2q — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 2, 2017

Most likely not.