As we told you earlier, the “Beyoncé professor” who lost a job after tweeting and deleting that someone should shoot Trump went on a Twitter rant after being fired. The instructor, Kevin Allred, was caught having an epic “free speech” double standard:
The shots (Allred recently protected his account):
so FYI…Montclair State has fired me before I even started teaching there. congrats to the Trump trolls. but you're still not special.
this is not the fucking gross and politically regressive world i want to live in. trump's base lashes out and everyone listens. disgusting.
when universities cave to basic conservative political pressure like this, they're firmly taking a side.
And the chaser from February:
STOP TALKING ABOUT MILO IN RELATION TO FREE SPEECH!!! his vitriol falls under exceptions to free speech and should not be protected.
Classic!
