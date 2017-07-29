Obamacare has been saved for now, and Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin says it’s time for continued bipartisanship on the part of some Republicans because something needs to be done:

MORNING READ: Working together is the only way to solve the real problems facing our health care system. Period. https://t.co/sr8xKksUwq — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 29, 2017

Gee, that really speaks volumes, and not in a good way for Dems:

I distinctly remember being told that this was the purpose of Obamacare. https://t.co/2GtmHtzYfn — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 29, 2017

BREAKING: Leading Democrat admits ObamaCare has "real problems." https://t.co/wEX9gTYZ3b — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 29, 2017

Would that be the "real problems" you created with the shitty Obamacare bill? https://t.co/P0GypzuD4l — Nicole (@Nicole_D_A) July 29, 2017

It’s nice of some Democrats to admit that sometimes, albeit unwittingly.

So weird. "Resist" is the motto and Obamacare is running so smoothly. What is there to fix? — Brittny Perez (@brittnyperez13) July 29, 2017

So you readily admit that the program you said was going to fix the problem, Obamacare, didnt. But THIS TIME, you'll get it right? Doubtful https://t.co/Qzf6H7zQTB — CapGunWarrior (@BKeachDay) July 29, 2017

In 2009, you said O-care would solve the problems of the health care system, & refused help from the other party https://t.co/1Kz6zCWY1O — Jeff Adams (@JeffRavensOs) July 29, 2017

Thought you had it all fixed; saw you celebrating the other night. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) July 29, 2017

You Democrats told us #ObamaCare already fixed everything. Weird that it needs to be fixed, right? Right? — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) July 29, 2017

The democrats worked alone to create the destruction of the healthcare market. You own it. — HarfsGlasses (@lion000) July 29, 2017