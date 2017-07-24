Sad and maddening news today in the case of U.K. infant Charlie Gard:

But the real story is more frightening than those headlines indicate:

A U.S. doctor had agreed to see Charlie Gard but a U.K. courts blocked the family from seeking treatment elsewhere. After the delays, the family now says it’s too late.

Will socialized medicine proponents in the U.S. be asked about the horrifying effects “single payer” brings with it?

We won’t hold our breath that the MSM will knock down any doors to ask for comment.

