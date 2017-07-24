Sad and maddening news today in the case of U.K. infant Charlie Gard:

JUST IN: Parents of terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard have given up legal fight over treatment for their son https://t.co/RcChV2Zf3b pic.twitter.com/XATN7cXC8Z — CNN (@CNN) July 24, 2017

LATEST: Mother of UK baby Charlie Gard says we have decided it is no longer in his best interests to pursue treatment pic.twitter.com/WC0RRA0UTA — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 24, 2017

But the real story is more frightening than those headlines indicate:

This reads like they actually had a say. Why bury the lede when you can just wish it away. https://t.co/T0vMPC7cjA — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 24, 2017

A U.S. doctor had agreed to see Charlie Gard but a U.K. courts blocked the family from seeking treatment elsewhere. After the delays, the family now says it’s too late.

It's obscene that Charlie Gard's parents have to ask their government for permission to treat their child, welcome to single-payer. — Bill Powers (@BillPowers9) July 24, 2017

Will socialized medicine proponents in the U.S. be asked about the horrifying effects “single payer” brings with it?

And not a single Democrat was asked by our media where they stand on parental rights re: this case. https://t.co/NMnLi8f8LZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2017

Seems pretty relevant when Dems are out in force giving interviews about pushing their own NHS. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2017

Reason Dems weren't asked about Charlie Gard is because every single journalist out there knows how bad their answer is. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2017

Dear Media, Can you find me one comment from a Democrat regarding the Charlie Gard situation? I'm having a hard time tracking one down. — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2017

We won’t hold our breath that the MSM will knock down any doors to ask for comment.

Same folks who mocked govt death panels kind of quiet about Charlie Gard. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 24, 2017

This is a black mark on society, that this child was NEVER given a chance to receive treatment that could have prolonged or saved his life. https://t.co/L0047kJsvM — MissMaryMac (@MissMaryMac_64) July 24, 2017

