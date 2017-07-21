The rumor mill about a potential 2020 presidential run by Sen. Kamala Harris has been further fueled by some moves the California Democrat has made in possible preparation. James Woods saw one such move as good news… for Republicans:

Kamala Harris adds Clinton campaign vets to DC office // Smart move. The same clowns who bungled a coronation? #lol https://t.co/s21MeUgDkJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 21, 2017

Ha! What could possibly go wrong for Harris?

The Dims never learn from their mistakes. — Brad Williams (@Bradfrogger) July 21, 2017