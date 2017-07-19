The Huffington Post has some breaking news that’s not so breaking:

Trending

Is that kind of a nicer way of saying Hillary Clinton was never really very popular nationally? In any case, loyal warrior for Hillary, Peter Daou, sees it as evidence of an ongoing injustice from, well, almost everybody:

Hillary would certainly agree that sexism was to blame for her loss (and Comey, etc.) — it just couldn’t have anything to do with mistakes Clinton and her campaign made could it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonHuffPostPeter Daou