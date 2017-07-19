The Huffington Post has some breaking news that’s not so breaking:

Why Hillary Clinton is really unpopular – again https://t.co/CivLpABhSZ pic.twitter.com/RqWiL4WGhg — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 18, 2017

Is that kind of a nicer way of saying Hillary Clinton was never really very popular nationally? In any case, loyal warrior for Hillary, Peter Daou, sees it as evidence of an ongoing injustice from, well, almost everybody:

She tried to upend the patriarchy and was savaged for it, by right AND left. Shameful what was done to her. And still done to her. https://t.co/JVCAokrbOW — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 18, 2017

Hillary would certainly agree that sexism was to blame for her loss (and Comey, etc.) — it just couldn’t have anything to do with mistakes Clinton and her campaign made could it?