Literary site @The_Millions shared a dilemma faced by some book sellers:

"What can you do when a customer wants a book that you not only find objectionable but also believe dangerous?" https://t.co/uDpNTTcTPY pic.twitter.com/fj2lWXXG7c — The Millions (@The_Millions) July 19, 2017

Hmm… a tough one. Or maybe not:

You can shut the fuck up and get them their product. You're a shopkeeper. — neontaster (@neontaster) July 19, 2017

You sell it to them because this isn't Soviet Russia. https://t.co/ZyNB5jxKRx — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 19, 2017

You can find a new industry to work in. https://t.co/kAbTldSokc — Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) July 19, 2017

Do book sellers like that realize they’re boosting Amazon’s bottom line while stomping on their own?

Give it to him or lose his business to Amazon. https://t.co/7uIxhDfAo4 — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) July 19, 2017

Idea of Amazon being America’s only bookseller in the next 10 years seems less threatening now https://t.co/aOXahO1Fdx — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 19, 2017

Gotta ask why they even carry the book if it offends them to take it off the shelf and sell it. That's just nuts. — Steve Douglas (@Duramadera) July 19, 2017

Shut your mouth and accept their money. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 19, 2017

I'll take "Things the Nazis said before burning books" for $1000 Alex https://t.co/IDgj0XlfY1 — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) July 19, 2017

Really, what can you do except burn your entire bookstore to the ground to protect society from dangerous ideas in those darn books? https://t.co/qCnGCOGGKC — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 19, 2017

you don't get to decide what to censor scumbag — AmericaFirst🇺🇸 (@BeanfromPa) July 19, 2017

Thank God for @amazon . No judgement, no agenda, great prices, awesome Prime delivery. Why wld I subject myself to somebody else's bullying? — Nina (@cdsgofisher) July 19, 2017

If you think Hillbilly Elegy is 'dangerous,' you are the problem. Smug liberalism isn't helping independent book stores thrive. https://t.co/wFoQlve3K9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 19, 2017

I'm a progressive; this review is so slanted it toppled. Author cherry picks, ignores Vance's pts abt rust belt, underwater mortgages etc. — marymcnamara (@marymcnamara) July 19, 2017

Furthermore, @JDVance1 never implied he bootstrapped. He repeatedly credits his grandmother, the Marines, his girlfriend for helping him. — marymcnamara (@marymcnamara) July 19, 2017

Thank you for actually reading it. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 19, 2017

Here’s a fun game: Replace a word and what would progressives suddenly think?

Oh the horror!