Who’s up for a poll about what many other countries think of U.S. border policies?

There is no country among the 37 surveyed in which a majority endorses a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico https://t.co/7CrvVG2fSY pic.twitter.com/BKWVdHTHD3 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) July 17, 2017

The general consensus on this one is…

And then some:

Our national interests are not determined by foreign nations. — John Schick (@JohnSchick) July 17, 2017

I could not possibly care less what Turkey or Tunisia thinks about our border security. https://t.co/MgLAXIvu07 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 17, 2017

It's NOT their business if we have a border wall.

If you survey us on wall between Spain and France, I'd say #WeDontCare. https://t.co/JOQ1ZiMXPA — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 17, 2017

Oh no. 88 percent of the people in the Netherlands disapprove of a border wall between Mexico and the US. This. Changes. Everything. https://t.co/q1uY5MEFQG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 17, 2017

As a critic of the wall, not quite sure why we should care about the Senegalese position on the issue? https://t.co/V279nGOsNx — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 17, 2017

"People who don't have to deal with the effects of illegal immigration in the US have an opinion on how the US should deal with it." LOL https://t.co/eYGoMKaTtF — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 17, 2017

This is the dumbest thing to poll I've ever seen. Do people in other countries even *care* about the border wall? There's no vested interest — NeoliberalFederalist (@vShockAndAwev) July 17, 2017

Hypocritically, several countries on this list actually have a border wall or are in the process of building one. See France, Hungary. https://t.co/pcrOz7NqGX — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 17, 2017

What Mensa candidate ordered this idiotic survey? When you want to design better security for your home, you ask other towns for approval? — Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) July 17, 2017

I'm hurt. France didn't check in with me before deciding to construct a bulletproof glass wall around the Eiffel Tower. — Adam K. Johnston (@JohnstonAdamK) July 17, 2017

Here are a couple good suggestions:

When is a pollster going to ask me what I think about Turkish tax rates? https://t.co/1batY0rc92 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 17, 2017

Start a new poll that says, "Should Americans let foreign countries dictate American policies?" You know, for shits n gigs. — Luzarius (@luzariuslive) July 17, 2017

Have at it, Pew!