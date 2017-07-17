Who’s up for a poll about what many other countries think of U.S. border policies?
There is no country among the 37 surveyed in which a majority endorses a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico https://t.co/7CrvVG2fSY pic.twitter.com/BKWVdHTHD3
— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) July 17, 2017
The general consensus on this one is…
Who cares? https://t.co/oMqh6lAOWB
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 17, 2017
And then some:
Our national interests are not determined by foreign nations.
— John Schick (@JohnSchick) July 17, 2017
I could not possibly care less what Turkey or Tunisia thinks about our border security. https://t.co/MgLAXIvu07
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 17, 2017
It's NOT their business if we have a border wall.
If you survey us on wall between Spain and France, I'd say #WeDontCare. https://t.co/JOQ1ZiMXPA
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 17, 2017
Oh no. 88 percent of the people in the Netherlands disapprove of a border wall between Mexico and the US.
This. Changes. Everything. https://t.co/q1uY5MEFQG
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 17, 2017
As a critic of the wall, not quite sure why we should care about the Senegalese position on the issue? https://t.co/V279nGOsNx
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 17, 2017
"People who don't have to deal with the effects of illegal immigration in the US have an opinion on how the US should deal with it."
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 17, 2017
This is the dumbest thing to poll I've ever seen. Do people in other countries even *care* about the border wall? There's no vested interest
— NeoliberalFederalist (@vShockAndAwev) July 17, 2017
Hypocritically, several countries on this list actually have a border wall or are in the process of building one. See France, Hungary. https://t.co/pcrOz7NqGX
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 17, 2017
What Mensa candidate ordered this idiotic survey?
When you want to design better security for your home, you ask other towns for approval?
— Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) July 17, 2017
— Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) July 17, 2017
I'm hurt. France didn't check in with me before deciding to construct a bulletproof glass wall around the Eiffel Tower.
— Adam K. Johnston (@JohnstonAdamK) July 17, 2017
Here are a couple good suggestions:
When is a pollster going to ask me what I think about Turkish tax rates? https://t.co/1batY0rc92
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 17, 2017
Start a new poll that says, "Should Americans let foreign countries dictate American policies?" You know, for shits n gigs.
— Luzarius (@luzariuslive) July 17, 2017
Have at it, Pew!