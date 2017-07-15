Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer attempted to school Republicans on their attempt to replace Obamacare. Make sure to put down any beverage you might be drinking before proceeding:

General rule of politics: If you have to rush to pass your bill before people find out what is in it, you will regret passing that bill — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 15, 2017

Wow, does he really want to go there?

Did a Republican say “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it”?

BREAKING: Obama advisor admits having regrets about passing Obamacare. https://t.co/ZCprJTfRhJ — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 15, 2017

"I learned it from watching you, Dan!" https://t.co/IaYw7Ee3cx — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 15, 2017

Dan Pfeiffer finally regrets Obamacare. https://t.co/iuLCqlrT3A — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 15, 2017

It’s nice of him to admit it, even if it was subconsciously.

I can't stand this hypocrisy & selective memory. Pelosi actually SAID that "we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what's in it." https://t.co/JuyAXsSD43 — Sarah 🎆uinlan (@sarahmquinlan) July 15, 2017

Being a Democrat means never saying your sorry. https://t.co/bYrvaO55rG — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) July 15, 2017

What if you have to rush to pass it so people can find out what’s in it? https://t.co/j5kS6VAaXX — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) July 15, 2017

You have to pass the bill to see what's in it https://t.co/eXoxrgnJuB — Eric (@NotEricWagner) July 15, 2017

People who either 1) Think regular people are dumb and forgetful or 2)Lack any self-awareness at all. https://t.co/5iijYkWfCe — Literally Not A Nazi (@Mellecon) July 15, 2017

Obamacare's minions are denser than a black hole https://t.co/19vYiuwJZV — 80%UnnamedSourceOrb (@danielwwelsh) July 15, 2017

There's these two things, chutzpah and self-awareness. You appear to have the former in abundance and none of the latter. https://t.co/6WXfjCXyq0 — Magna Cart Horse (@Bagehot99) July 15, 2017

Keep your doctor Keep your plan Save $2500/year Lower premiums Expanded choice https://t.co/50L7ngfFn3 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 15, 2017

Trying to put Obamacare behind you? I agree you should regret that disaster. https://t.co/GnjOo4TEtZ — M A T T W I L L S (@M4ttWills) July 15, 2017

Well that backfired on Pfeiffer.