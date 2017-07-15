Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer attempted to school Republicans on their attempt to replace Obamacare. Make sure to put down any beverage you might be drinking before proceeding:
General rule of politics: If you have to rush to pass your bill before people find out what is in it, you will regret passing that bill
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 15, 2017
Wow, does he really want to go there?
Oh really? https://t.co/GUAuTHO133
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 15, 2017
cc @NancyPelosi https://t.co/O7LA9sjsTC
— Franklin & Friends (@FranklinsRule) July 15, 2017
Did a Republican say “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it”?
BREAKING: Obama advisor admits having regrets about passing Obamacare. https://t.co/ZCprJTfRhJ
— Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 15, 2017
"I learned it from watching you, Dan!" https://t.co/IaYw7Ee3cx
— jon gabriel (@exjon) July 15, 2017
Dan Pfeiffer finally regrets Obamacare. https://t.co/iuLCqlrT3A
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 15, 2017
It’s nice of him to admit it, even if it was subconsciously.
I can't stand this hypocrisy & selective memory. Pelosi actually SAID that "we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what's in it." https://t.co/JuyAXsSD43
— Sarah 🎆uinlan (@sarahmquinlan) July 15, 2017
Being a Democrat means never saying your sorry. https://t.co/bYrvaO55rG
— (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) July 15, 2017
What if you have to rush to pass it so people can find out what’s in it? https://t.co/j5kS6VAaXX
— Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) July 15, 2017
You have to pass the bill to see what's in it https://t.co/eXoxrgnJuB
— Eric (@NotEricWagner) July 15, 2017
People who either 1) Think regular people are dumb and forgetful or 2)Lack any self-awareness at all. https://t.co/5iijYkWfCe
— Literally Not A Nazi (@Mellecon) July 15, 2017
Obamacare's minions are denser than a black hole https://t.co/19vYiuwJZV
— 80%UnnamedSourceOrb (@danielwwelsh) July 15, 2017
There's these two things, chutzpah and self-awareness. You appear to have the former in abundance and none of the latter. https://t.co/6WXfjCXyq0
— Magna Cart Horse (@Bagehot99) July 15, 2017
Keep your doctor
Keep your plan
Save $2500/year
Lower premiums
Expanded choice https://t.co/50L7ngfFn3
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 15, 2017
Trying to put Obamacare behind you? I agree you should regret that disaster. https://t.co/GnjOo4TEtZ
— M A T T W I L L S (@M4ttWills) July 15, 2017
Well that backfired on Pfeiffer.