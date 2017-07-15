In response to a tweet from Kellyanne Conway, charter member of The Resistance Keith Olbermann took a shot at Eric Trump’s charity work:

I understand your confusion. You're thinking of @EricTrump self-dealing charity cash to himself from golf tournaments. https://t.co/VbymSdWF9G — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 15, 2017

Trump didn’t let that one go unanswered:

You mean the $16.3 million dollars I have raised for dying children (before the age of 33) at a 12% expense ratio. What good have you done? https://t.co/g5fTWLY6OY — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 15, 2017

Ouch!

Keith, U WISH U had 1% as much character & class as Eric Trump If so, maybe U wouldn't have been fired from ESPN (twice), NBC, Current, etc https://t.co/e7QlEM0dZH — Ronnie Mercer (@Boanerges117) July 15, 2017

Memo @KeithOlbermann: allegedly, it was Chelsea Clinton who took money from the Clinton Charity Foundation to pay for her wedding… — Marie (@MarieLeff) July 15, 2017