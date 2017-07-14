The story of U.K. infant Charlie Gard’s fight for life has taken another turn with this news:

#URGENT: A British judge will allow US physician Michio Hirano to examine Charlie Gard in London early next week. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2017

There’s some food for thought there for those who choose to see it:

Read and ponder that, socialized medicine fans. A “judge will permit” a doctor to examine a patient. https://t.co/o3skpNFX1n — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 14, 2017

Think about it, “single-payer” cheerleaders.

Single-payer: If you appeal endlessly, and live long enough to see those appeals through, a judge just might allow a doctor to examine you. https://t.co/bNmMXp1Bqn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 14, 2017

This is the inevitable end result of any government-controlled health care system. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) July 14, 2017

This situation would be so much better if the first 6 words of this tweet were unnecessary. — Amy (@Amyatbeach) July 14, 2017

A judge will *allow* a doctor to examine a patient. This is what you get from government controlled healthcare folks. https://t.co/FGwMd4IUkN — C Youngblood (@CTexan5) July 14, 2017

A judge had to give permission for a 2nd opinion? That is a stupid system. — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 14, 2017

How did the UK get to the point where patients need permission from a judge to see a doctor? https://t.co/ICKjTNUgfq — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) July 14, 2017

Fascinating (and awful) that it is news that a family is "allowed" to have their own doctor examine their own child. https://t.co/Br5ETjKSEg — Patterico (@Patterico) July 14, 2017

***

Related:

Socialized medicine FAIL: Hospital ‘allows’ parents of infant Charlie Gard to spend more time with him