The story of U.K. infant Charlie Gard’s fight for life has taken another turn with this news:
#URGENT: A British judge will allow US physician Michio Hirano to examine Charlie Gard in London early next week.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2017
There’s some food for thought there for those who choose to see it:
Read and ponder that, socialized medicine fans. A “judge will permit” a doctor to examine a patient. https://t.co/o3skpNFX1n
— Will Collier (@willcollier) July 14, 2017
Think about it, “single-payer” cheerleaders.
"Will allow"
Socialized medicine, y'all. https://t.co/ijFp6U4sTv
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 14, 2017
Single-payer: If you appeal endlessly, and live long enough to see those appeals through, a judge just might allow a doctor to examine you. https://t.co/bNmMXp1Bqn
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 14, 2017
This is the inevitable end result of any government-controlled health care system.
— KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) July 14, 2017
This situation would be so much better if the first 6 words of this tweet were unnecessary.
— Amy (@Amyatbeach) July 14, 2017
A judge will *allow* a doctor to examine a patient. This is what you get from government controlled healthcare folks. https://t.co/FGwMd4IUkN
— C Youngblood (@CTexan5) July 14, 2017
A judge had to give permission for a 2nd opinion? That is a stupid system.
— commonsense (@commonsense258) July 14, 2017
How did the UK get to the point where patients need permission from a judge to see a doctor? https://t.co/ICKjTNUgfq
— Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) July 14, 2017
Fascinating (and awful) that it is news that a family is "allowed" to have their own doctor examine their own child. https://t.co/Br5ETjKSEg
— Patterico (@Patterico) July 14, 2017
***
