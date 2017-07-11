Do tweets like this ever make Sen. Elizabeth Warren do even the slightest bit of introspection? You be the judge:

Every Senator – no matter the party – should step up and fight for the millions of babies like Peter who can’t speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/YiSc3GedAw — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 10, 2017

There are probably plenty of disclaimers that Warren will apply so it doesn’t become too ironic:

So you're saying that babies should not be murdered by planned parenthood? That's step in right direction! — Rough-Soul (@juanaldama7) July 10, 2017

No sense of irony. At. All. https://t.co/JTjrtnBNIL — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 10, 2017

Obviously Warren would say that’s not what she meant at all.

Planned Parenthood could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/IiHNsSuCjl — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) July 10, 2017

Liz refuses to apply this standard to the developing unborn. https://t.co/8CF3w7iC1M — Davaf2000 (@franklion2014) July 10, 2017

Millions of babies who can't speak for themselves are aborted every year @SenWarren, wish you would fight up for them too. #Prolife https://t.co/ZCA8mQmXv0 — Courage (@Courage1791) July 11, 2017

Paging 53 million aborted babies since Roe V. Wade https://t.co/w8AsAmPnWb — Tyler Rice (@TyKRice) July 10, 2017

I can't even appreciate the irony https://t.co/jg9KTlEbTg — Dylan Morgan (@dylanfmorgan) July 10, 2017

