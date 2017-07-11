Do tweets like this ever make Sen. Elizabeth Warren do even the slightest bit of introspection? You be the judge:
Every Senator – no matter the party – should step up and fight for the millions of babies like Peter who can’t speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/YiSc3GedAw
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 10, 2017
There are probably plenty of disclaimers that Warren will apply so it doesn’t become too ironic:
So you're saying that babies should not be murdered by planned parenthood? That's step in right direction!
— Rough-Soul (@juanaldama7) July 10, 2017
No sense of irony. At. All. https://t.co/JTjrtnBNIL
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 10, 2017
Obviously Warren would say that’s not what she meant at all.
Planned Parenthood could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/IiHNsSuCjl
— Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) July 10, 2017
Liz refuses to apply this standard to the developing unborn. https://t.co/8CF3w7iC1M
— Davaf2000 (@franklion2014) July 10, 2017
Millions of babies who can't speak for themselves are aborted every year @SenWarren, wish you would fight up for them too. #Prolife https://t.co/ZCA8mQmXv0
— Courage (@Courage1791) July 11, 2017
Paging 53 million aborted babies since Roe V. Wade https://t.co/w8AsAmPnWb
— Tyler Rice (@TyKRice) July 10, 2017
I can't even appreciate the irony https://t.co/jg9KTlEbTg
— Dylan Morgan (@dylanfmorgan) July 10, 2017
None of the above reaction will resonate:
I #StandWithPP because millions of women in MA & across this country depend on Planned Parenthood for basic medical care. #PinkOut pic.twitter.com/eZA6NXb4oK
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 29, 2017