Near the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany there was another anti-capitalism riot at the corner of Irony & Hypocrisy:
That feeling when you're overthrowing capitalism but just can't resist taking a selfie on your iPhone 7 pic.twitter.com/Z6axp3GGb5
— Jimmy Rushmore (@JimmyRushmore) July 7, 2017
I swear to God I thought this had to be photoshopped. Turns out it's not…. pic.twitter.com/qlze8xNLRH
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 8, 2017
Just perfect!
This tweet perfectly sums up the hypocrisy of these so called anarchists. #HowDoIDictionary #ImAnAnarchistAtHeart https://t.co/H5HU8daIfR
— Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) July 8, 2017
Nothing says "I hate capitalism" quite like an iPhone. 😂😅😆🤣
— Saucy Craboo (@cmheidelberger) July 8, 2017
Can't stop laughing… How blatant hypocrisy had become. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5ZNyMBTaQF
— Dipesh (@imdipy) July 8, 2017
This is probably the most hipster photo of all-time: https://t.co/ZVYSuZ7WpT
— Juicius Malfoy (@Quoth_the_Maven) July 8, 2017
Is he from Vox or Think Progress?
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 8, 2017
The Revolution Will Be Selfied.https://t.co/b8A2lCBR52
— illegalDeetz (@tahDeetz) July 8, 2017
Apparently.