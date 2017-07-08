Near the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany there was another anti-capitalism riot at the corner of Irony & Hypocrisy:

That feeling when you're overthrowing capitalism but just can't resist taking a selfie on your iPhone 7 pic.twitter.com/Z6axp3GGb5 — Jimmy Rushmore (@JimmyRushmore) July 7, 2017

I swear to God I thought this had to be photoshopped. Turns out it's not…. pic.twitter.com/qlze8xNLRH — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 8, 2017

Just perfect!

This tweet perfectly sums up the hypocrisy of these so called anarchists. #HowDoIDictionary #ImAnAnarchistAtHeart https://t.co/H5HU8daIfR — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) July 8, 2017

Nothing says "I hate capitalism" quite like an iPhone. 😂😅😆🤣 — Saucy Craboo (@cmheidelberger) July 8, 2017

Can't stop laughing… How blatant hypocrisy had become. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5ZNyMBTaQF — Dipesh (@imdipy) July 8, 2017

This is probably the most hipster photo of all-time: https://t.co/ZVYSuZ7WpT — Juicius Malfoy (@Quoth_the_Maven) July 8, 2017

Is he from Vox or Think Progress? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 8, 2017

The Revolution Will Be Selfied.https://t.co/b8A2lCBR52 — illegalDeetz (@tahDeetz) July 8, 2017

Apparently.