Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon must have been hoping nobody can remember anything that happened prior to January 20, 2017 when tweeting this:

Um…

Trending

Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be catching on among some Dems these days:

Shh, nobody tell them!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBrian FallonCold WarDonald TrumpRussiaVladimir Putin