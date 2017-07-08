Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon must have been hoping nobody can remember anything that happened prior to January 20, 2017 when tweeting this:

America won the Cold War only to have its President, in 2017, kowtow to the thug President of Russia.https://t.co/OGUWEvi4nM — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 7, 2017

Um…

You mean Obama right …when he told Putin he'd "Have more flexibility" after the election — Kittie (@Flkittie) July 7, 2017

Or in 2012 when he told him he'd give him more flexibility. Whichever https://t.co/OIla3IHII7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2017

President Hillary would never do something like tha… Oh. pic.twitter.com/EUWxon5I3C — neontaster (@neontaster) July 7, 2017

Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be catching on among some Dems these days:

Your former boss thinks your attitude toward Russia is a bit dated. https://t.co/2sqn9yKUnH — BT (@back_ttys) July 7, 2017

"The 1980's called, they want their foreign policy back." – Barack Obama to Mitt Romney, 2012 https://t.co/yK1AuxgS5O — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 7, 2017

the 1980s called https://t.co/JbsksxiAlg — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) July 7, 2017

Wouldn't have included "in 2017" in this tweet. It's trying too hard. Rhetorically tips your hand "Reset"

"More flexibility after election" https://t.co/nkkJkXiX7s — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 8, 2017

We won the Cold War despite the efforts of liberal Democrats in the late 70s and 80s. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) July 8, 2017

The phone is ringing Brian. You may not want to answer it but the 80's are just gonna keep calling until you pick up. ☎️ https://t.co/p3Iv4f6fxK — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2017

And you wonder why Democrats can't win elections? https://t.co/FTKclYVlRA — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) July 7, 2017

Shh, nobody tell them!