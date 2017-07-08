Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon must have been hoping nobody can remember anything that happened prior to January 20, 2017 when tweeting this:
America won the Cold War only to have its President, in 2017, kowtow to the thug President of Russia.https://t.co/OGUWEvi4nM
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 7, 2017
Um…
You misspelled "in 2009-2016" https://t.co/3jsutEuVVl
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 8, 2017
You mean Obama right …when he told Putin he'd "Have more flexibility" after the election
— Kittie (@Flkittie) July 7, 2017
Or in 2012 when he told him he'd give him more flexibility. Whichever https://t.co/OIla3IHII7
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2017
President Hillary would never do something like tha… Oh. pic.twitter.com/EUWxon5I3C
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 7, 2017
Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be catching on among some Dems these days:
Your former boss thinks your attitude toward Russia is a bit dated. https://t.co/2sqn9yKUnH
— BT (@back_ttys) July 7, 2017
"The 1980's called, they want their foreign policy back." – Barack Obama to Mitt Romney, 2012 https://t.co/yK1AuxgS5O
— Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 7, 2017
the 1980s called https://t.co/JbsksxiAlg
— James Taranto (@jamestaranto) July 7, 2017
Wouldn't have included "in 2017" in this tweet. It's trying too hard. Rhetorically tips your hand
"Reset"
"More flexibility after election" https://t.co/nkkJkXiX7s
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 8, 2017
We won the Cold War despite the efforts of liberal Democrats in the late 70s and 80s.
— Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) July 8, 2017
The phone is ringing Brian. You may not want to answer it but the 80's are just gonna keep calling until you pick up. ☎️ https://t.co/p3Iv4f6fxK
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2017
— The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) July 7, 2017
And you wonder why Democrats can't win elections? https://t.co/FTKclYVlRA
— Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) July 7, 2017
Shh, nobody tell them!