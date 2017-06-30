wat is even happening is this real life https://t.co/QyyguSQjlE — darth:™ (@darth) June 30, 2017

President Trump’s tweets yesterday are still generating plenty of criticism, and here’s one such example:

I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency…but that of any decent man. — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) June 30, 2017

Hold on a second…

You do realize you are Jerry Springer, correct? https://t.co/sMXQPWTtdq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 30, 2017

Heh.

This is the pot saying "Fuck that kettle guy." https://t.co/UUAHCf7yQx — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 30, 2017

Yeah, it would be way better if he just threw a chair at Joe and Mika. You could be there and talk about your final thoughts on the matter. https://t.co/wVfYTDmySl — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) June 30, 2017

an avatar of decency weighs in https://t.co/0XbgQi93Lt — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) June 30, 2017

And this is a guy who knows about 'beneath dignity' https://t.co/Q3dl4BzDme — Dow (@mark_dow) June 30, 2017

This is true, but you, specifically, might want to pipe the fuck down. https://t.co/AUgLv0DSaC — RBe (@RBPundit) June 30, 2017

We have now reached peak 2017. https://t.co/LogTOdtG0i — UncleFacts (@unclefacts) June 30, 2017

The irony is rich! — Rod Hartzell (@way2extreme) June 30, 2017

I am not going to take sides in this feud until Maury Povich chimes in. — Ryan O' (@CO2isAwesome) June 30, 2017

Probably a good idea.