PETA really opened themselves up to a flood of responses with this one:

Present your best argument for eating bacon. — PETA (@peta) June 28, 2017

Many of the replies were delicious:

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. https://t.co/ylwcchd9pt — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) June 29, 2017

It pisses you off. https://t.co/xO9V9Kuzq1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 29, 2017

We have to eat them before they eat us all first https://t.co/s5Ig1KqgZ9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2017

It makes hamburger even more delicious https://t.co/5GTXmIhkGh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 29, 2017

A. It's delicious B. You and the terrorists hate it. https://t.co/ON4T2pCUMb — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 29, 2017

Have you tasted bacon??! It's amazing. https://t.co/rd6uLAAhCK — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) June 29, 2017

After the responses started rolling in, PETA attempted to mock some of the responses, including this one:

I think the worst argument for eating bacon is still better than the best argument not to eat bacon. — Ben Conard (@Iamnotahumanben) June 28, 2017

Not a good GIF choice, PETA:

It's very odd that you should use a gif from Louis CK's Oh My God show. In which he says this… https://t.co/ssFbA7lja7 — Tom T Richards (@TOMtRICHetc) June 29, 2017

"Every time I put bacon in my mouth I think 'I could die right now.' And I MEAN it!" -Louis CK — Donavan188 (@Donavan188) June 29, 2017

Suffice to say, PETA’s bacon challenge was a sizzling failure.