PETA really opened themselves up to a flood of responses with this one:
Present your best argument for eating bacon.
— PETA (@peta) June 28, 2017
Many of the replies were delicious:
It annoys you. https://t.co/qmcVChWlE2
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. https://t.co/ylwcchd9pt
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) June 29, 2017
It pisses you off. https://t.co/xO9V9Kuzq1
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 29, 2017
I'm pro-choice https://t.co/JrKKlyHACm
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 29, 2017
We have to eat them before they eat us all first https://t.co/s5Ig1KqgZ9
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2017
It makes hamburger even more delicious https://t.co/5GTXmIhkGh
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 29, 2017
A. It's delicious
B. You and the terrorists hate it. https://t.co/ON4T2pCUMb
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 29, 2017
Have you tasted bacon??! It's amazing. https://t.co/rd6uLAAhCK
— Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) June 29, 2017
It makes you mad. https://t.co/fqI1fhiI96
— Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) June 29, 2017
After the responses started rolling in, PETA attempted to mock some of the responses, including this one:
I think the worst argument for eating bacon is still better than the best argument not to eat bacon.
— Ben Conard (@Iamnotahumanben) June 28, 2017
— PETA (@peta) June 28, 2017
Not a good GIF choice, PETA:
It's very odd that you should use a gif from Louis CK's Oh My God show. In which he says this… https://t.co/ssFbA7lja7
— Tom T Richards (@TOMtRICHetc) June 29, 2017
"Every time I put bacon in my mouth I think 'I could die right now.' And I MEAN it!" -Louis CK
— Donavan188 (@Donavan188) June 29, 2017
Suffice to say, PETA’s bacon challenge was a sizzling failure.
PETA may have just executed the most decisive self-own in all Twitter history. https://t.co/4piQ6OvqOX
— Kyle D (@kynakwado) June 29, 2017